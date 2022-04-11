This is how I lost my Shiba Inu! What a hit Dogecoin is putting into the Shiba investor

photo freepik.com

Today’s results would have left the values ​​that we were seeing over the past week in a bad position. That is why the Dogecoin cryptocurrency would be the only one of the three analyzed for today, which have a value similar to that of its beginning, the others would present a significant drop.

Analysis of the day of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency – What will have happened with the last values ​​reflected in Shiba Inu?

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 10 at 7:30 am, a value of $0.0000246. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 7:20 am a total value of $0.00002436.

The figures at the beginning would be relatively static between lows and highs, but maintaining a balance. As of 4:00 p.m. yesterday, it was where the bullish figures would begin to rise to very extreme levels, in one fell swoop and would remain with positive numbers for a range of eight more hours.

After the high amounts that it maintained for hours, the figures fell again and well below the average of the day. With which, it would be with these amounts, where it would end up to the current time.

The highest value would be at 20:19 pm the day before with a total amount of $0.00002522. This value would be overshadowed by the lower amount that happened many hours later, this being at 5:09 am where figures would be in the $0.00002421.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Review Of The Day – The Cryptocurrency That Can Save My Investments From Crashing

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, yesterday at 7:34 am it had a value of $0.1481. And for today, April 11, at 7:30 am it had a total value of $0.1472.

It is very satisfying to mention that in the entire 24-hour range for Dogecoin, a drop as strong as in the case of other cryptocurrencies is not seen, on the contrary, it is observed that it would have advanced and increased in numbers with the passing of the hours, only that in the final hours it would have dropped again but not as exalting a value as the amount with which it started, so it would be very possible that it will recover for today with the passing of the hours.

Its highest value would have occurred at 8:24 p.m. and also at 10:04 p.m., where the amount would be around $0.1568 in both hours. Quite the opposite happened at 5:34 am, in which his amount was for the $0.1461 and considering the lowest value reached during the 24 hours.



DogeCoin current chart for 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Cardano presents critical figures in these last 24 hours

Yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at 8:15 am had a reference amount of $1.0407. And for today at 8:00 am it presents a value of $1,019.

Its highest amount within a 24-hour radius would be at 10:39 p.m. yesterday, reaching the reference amount of $1.0677. While its lowest value occurred today at 5:34 am with a total of $1.0051.

Cardano would have started off on the wrong foot and its statistics would be for the first few hours with numbers below average, until approximately 18 hours, where finally the amounts would have risen and reached positive bullish figures. Unfortunately, this did not last long and from midnight until today, the values ​​would be negative.



Current Cardano chart for 24 hours