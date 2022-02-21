This is how I organize my favorite apps on the iOS 15 Home Screen

iOS 15 widgets offer a tremendous opportunity for customization.

The latest innovations introduced in iOS 15 have allowed users to enjoy greater personalization on the Starting screen from his iPhone. This is one of the most important areas of an operating system since it offers the possibility of adapting the software to the taste and needs of the consumer, especially in the Apple ecosystem, given that it has always been characterized by being very closed and limited.

One of the most interesting customization options on the iOS 15 Home Screen lies in the addition of widgets. And there are for all tastes and colors! The iPhone App Store has a wide variety of widget recommendations for news, video games, movies, culture, entertainment… In addition, iOS 15 users can change the format, size and position of their favorite widgets to decorate and decorate the look of the Home Screen.

In this article I will show you, attaching a series of screenshots, How do I keep my favorite iOS 15 apps organized? on the iPhone Home Screen to provide you with inspiration and ideas for adding your own touch of style to the look and feel of your mobile phone’s user interface. Let’s start!

My favorite apps for the iOS 15 Home Screen

My Home Screen has been carefully thought out to offer an eye-pleasing visual aspect and an organization that allows me to quickly find which apps I need to open. It is a kind of balance between aesthetics and productivity. Join me on this walk through my iPhone’s Home Screen.

Here are some of my favorite iOS 15 apps:

app store

Books

AppleTV

Netflix

Disney+

hbo max

Photos

House

Camera

Safari

podcast

Tune in Radio

Spotify

Instagram

pinterest

WhatsApp

flip board

Snapseed

vsco

My TV

Youtube

Coin Master

How do I organize my apps on the iOS 15 Home Screen?

We begin our little private tour, how could it be otherwise, with the first page of the Home Screen of the software in iOS 15. At the top I have the applications from Apple stores: App Store, iTunes Store, Books and Apple Music. It’s a great way to organize your apps, and the colors of the icons give the front page a really cool look, too.

Next to them I have placed the App Store widget, a widget that provides information, trivia, interviews, stories and collections of apps. All of my widgets are formatted with a small size, in the shape of a square, to bring more cohesiveness to the Home Screen aesthetic.

The App Store widget is accompanied by one of Apple’s most useful widgets: the Battery Life Percentage widget. To do so, I’ve simply created a group of widgets that includes the App Store and battery percentage. This way I can have more control over my iPhone’s battery life in iOS 15.

On the first page of the iPhone Home Screen I also have four entertainment and streaming apps installed so I don’t miss my favorite movies and series. We talk about Apple TV, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +.

Next to them I have placed the Apple TV widget to show me which are the latest episodes of series that I have pending. Most likely, it had a Netflix widget instead, the streaming media platform I use the most, but unfortunately it doesn’t have a widget available yet.

At the bottom of the iOS 15 Home Screen I have positioned four of the applications that I use the most. are the apps Photos, Camera, Safari and Homenext to the widget Gradeswhose icon I removed from the Home Screen.

This organization does not have much cohesion since the apps do not belong to the same category, but they are essential apps for me. The Notes app is very complete and versatile and its widget allows me to access my shopping list, my collections of series and other projects.

On the other hand, I am a big fan of photography, so having Camera and Photos on the first page is essential for me. The same goes for Safari, my preferred web browsing app due to its great integration into the ecosystem.

We continue with the second page of this Home Screen with iOS 15. At the top I have some apps organized in a kind of “information” category with Contacts, Calendar, Weather and Mailnext to the weather information widget.

I would love to be able to add the Maps app as well, but unfortunately that doesn’t fit. What I can and probably will do is create a group of widgets that include Weather and Maps.

On the second page of the Home Screen I also added more music, streaming and entertainment apps. In this screenshot we see Podcasts, Shazam, Spotify and TuneIn Radio.

And just below are the streaming apps, next to the streaming widget. My TV. I don’t have them organized on the first page because I don’t use them as much as the more popular streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney+. Maybe I should put them all on the second page?

At the bottom of the second page of the Home screen I have installed the social network and instant messaging applications that I use the most in my day to day: Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and WhatsApp. Little more to add, they are extremely important but not enough to be on the first page, and it costs me nothing to swipe once to reply to messages or check new posts.

Also, in this “mini section” on my iPhone Home Screen I have an app widget story saver, which shows me fabulous photos and popular Instagram accounts. Dear WhatsApp, for when a widget with direct access to chat conversations?

We end our walk with the third page, where I have four game applications and a Flipboard widget with news related to the video game industry. I don’t play much with my iPhone, for that I usually use my iPad or, failing that, the PlayStation 5.

But on the iPhone I have NBA 2K Mobilea great game with impressive graphics for a mobile title; Coin Masteran authentic casual vice; Rocket League Sideswipe, a game for my spare time; and Judgment Daywhich I’ll probably replace with another one as it’s pretty simplistic.

And below the games I have other applications installed without being so well organized, just scattered on the third page. They are photo editing apps, home automation apps, productivity apps, and other system apps.

These are my favorite apps from the iOS 15 App Store, although I tend to constantly test new apps on a daily basis and include their icons where they look best and where I can find them more easily. Now it’s your turn, it’s your turn to organize your applications to your liking on the operating system’s Home screen. If you need more tips to do it, you can take a look at this guide with tricks to customize iPhone Home Screen to install themes, live wallpapers and other widgets. What are your favorite apps and how do you keep them organized?

