‘This is how I realize that one of my films will be a success’

Adam Sandler he uses an infallible method to predict the success or failure of one of his upcoming films: it was the actor himself who told about it, who seems to prefer decidedly more empirical systems to market analyzes and critical judgments.

In case you have ever heard your grandmother sentence on the arrival of a storm based solely on some pain in the bones, you know exactly what we are talking about: Sandler has in fact claimed to receive from his body unambiguous messages whenever one of his films is about to arrive in theaters (or on Netflix, as in the case of Hubie Halloween).

“I just understand it. I have a hunch. When success is about to arrive, I walk in a different way. Mine bones are better, feel better, react better to ‘Hey, Sandman!’ On the road. I’m like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ But when something is about to come out that won’t go so well my bones are like death, there is no boldness, I feel flabby, if I hear ‘Hey, Sandman!’ I wave my face not to talk to me, I say ‘No, no’. Hubie Halloween it is a success“explained the actor.

Loading... Advertisements

Do you agree with Sandman’s opinion on his latest film? Let us know in the comments! By the way, it seems that a reporter was fired for a cameo in Hubie Halloween; meanwhile, a fan recently completed an insane marathon of Adam Sandler films.