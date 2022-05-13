This is how I scratch precious minutes in my routine with the Mac while I write

There are many words, figures, items or sentences that we have to write exactly the same several times a day or a week, or just from time to time. for those cases it is ideal to use a text replacements application (or the native option of the system). In my case, I use aText, although there are popular alternatives like TextExpander.

They are applications that automatically replace small texts or characters with larger ones. From using “@@” to be replaced by our email to using “miiban” to expand to our full bank account number. Or “my home” for our full postal address to save time when we have to type it.

They are a few ideas, but these types of applications are only limited by our imagination and our potential needs. Do we always write the same corporate presentation text in an email? A text replacement will save us time. Are we used to giving very similar answers in our day-to-day work? A text shortcut is also a great solution.

They are small (or big) hacks for our day to day that can even be used to invoke an emoji quickly, it is just a matter of thinking about what we may need to save us that time in the day to dayand start creating automations.

In Infinite Loop

This is one of this week’s episodes of Infinite Loop, the daily podcast from applesphere, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes in length, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araujo.





And these are the rest of this week’s episodes, you can listen to them in full from this page.

#595: Goodbye to passwords

The introduction of the FIDO standard for online authentication, backed by Google, Microsoft and Apple, is a boost to the growing trend that advocates killing passwords as we know them.

#596: Tidying up cables and chargers

A review of the basket of chargers, cables and power adapters, as well as some tips on how to use them, handle them, organize them and keep them ready.

#598: Requiem for the iPod

Fifteen years it has taken the iPod to officially die. It is the time that has passed since Apple announced the first iPhone, the phone that defined the physical standard of smartphones for decades, which completely cannibalized its music player.

#599: Platoon Option

Like every month for many, the possibility of Apple buying Peloton, the training equipment and streaming company for doing sports at home, is once again pointed out.

Subscribe to Infinite Loop

You can listen to Infinite Loop from any podcast manager:

Or by searching directly for “Infinite Loop” in your preferred client. Each new episode is published daily at the following times:

Spain (peninsular time) : 7:00 a.m.

: 7:00 a.m. Spain (Canarian time) : 6:00 a.m.

: 6:00 a.m. Mexico : 0.00

: 0.00 Argentina : 3:00 a.m.

: 3:00 a.m. Colombia : 1:00 a.m.

: 1:00 a.m. Chili : 3:00 a.m.

: 3:00 a.m. United States (east coast) : 1:00 a.m.

: 1:00 a.m. United States (west coast): 10:00 p.m.

We’ll hear from you next Monday. Thanks for joining us.