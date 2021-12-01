“This is how I trusted the fake Tom Cruise”

For six months she believed she was chatting with Tom Cruise. Flavia Vento also tells “Hyenas“because she would have trusted her scammer.”Our conversations have always been nice – explains the showgirl – she said I was a Goddess and she called me Sun, she thought I came from a constellation. It was very romantic“. Vento says she was contacted by a social profile after writing about Twitter on the official one of the Top Gun actor. “Tom told me that he was writing to me from his personal profile, which was different from the official one.”

“I have lived a dream and for a long time, I did not listen to a friend of mine who said to wake me up “, says the showgirl who explains that she would have asked the fake Cruise several times to video call her, but that he with various excuses would have always avoided preferring to meet her first via chat. After months, however, finally comes the moment of the meeting and the showgirl gets a message where you are asked for money, a real subscription to meet the actor. At that point, however, it was no longer possible for Vento to believe that the man was really Tom Cruise. “I was upset, I’m not an idiot up to this point“, explains the showgirl who, however, seems determined not to denounce:” It’s as if I was fond of you, in my heart I still hope it’s Tom “he concludes.