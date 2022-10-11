This is how Instagram affects the emotional well-being of mothers when compared to ‘influencers’

Social networks can be very useful for many things, but they also have the danger that, even unconsciously, users are constantly comparing themselves to each other. His physique, his houses, his car, his clothes… and even his motherhood.

It is not taken into account that only the good is posted on networks, so that the profiles of mothers influencerseven unintentionally can cause other women to idealize motherhood. This phenomenon and its consequences on the emotional well-being of mothers have been studied by the University of Missouri, whose conclusions have been published by the journal Computers in Human Behavior.

Under the title Comparisons to Perfect Motherhood: How Idealized Representations of Motherhood on Instagram Affect New Mothers’ Well-Being, researchers have brought together 464 mothers with children three years old or younger to do an experiment on-line. the participants were exposed to 20 Instagram posts portraying motherhood in different ways, some more idealized and others not so much, and that had been shared by different mothers, influencers or individual profiles.

New mothers tend to compare moreunsplash

While some posts showed an idealistic and admirable motherhood, more focused on the positive aspects of parenting, the other publications were a more realistic representation of what it is to be a mother, in which the difficulties that are normally associated with raising a child were mentioned. After looking at the posts, the mothers in the study had to answer a survey about the comparisons of their social situation and the similarities with the publications they had seen. Also Their levels of envy and their state of anxiety were analyzed.

One of the first results reached by researchers at the University of Missouri was that women who have just become mothers tend to compare themselves much more with what they see on networks, and who also perceive greater similarities with ordinary mothers than with influencers.

Another of their conclusions was that, regardless of who had shared the publication, the mothers who saw them stated that idealized motherhood generated high levels of envy and anxiety, to the detriment of their emotional well-being.