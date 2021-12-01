this is how it affects one patient out of 5 “

“To see patients with the syndrome at the beginning Long Covid I was shocked by the fact that no one wanted them, they were patients who at the end of the first wave were rejected by everyone, because everyone said: ‘I don’t understand anything, go find yourself a specialist’. They are a bit like veterans from Vietnam, because they don’t actually enjoy a nice welcome. So many have come to us, in our outpatient clinic ”.

Amedeo Capetti, disease specialist infectious, from the end of April 2020 he began to follow the Long Covid, patients not completely healed, at the Sacco hospital in Milan, an activity carried out “sometimes in two, sometimes alone and at most in three people, with the luck of a young and dynamic doctor who set up the entire data collection structure.

But from the beginning our small clinic wanted to be open to everyone and this makes it different from all the other Long Covid clinics in Lombardy, accessible only to patients who were discharged from their hospitals “. In these 18 months, Capetti has seen 1,500 “chronic Covid” pass through, a trench from which to observe the deep and more persistent “wounds” that the virus can inflict.

What has emerged in this year and a half?

If Covid can cause death, Long Covid instead entails a handicap. And that’s what we have seen.

From the beginning?

In the beginning, it was mainly respiratory problems that were alarming, but after three to four months another concern set in, which is currently prevalent.

Which?

The absolutely unexpected impact of Covid on a neurological level, starting from persistent aftermath of fatigue. When we began to see the first cases, we could not understand the cause or the eventual reversibility. It was only clear that it represented a major handicap.

What do you mean when you talk about neurological impact?

It is a 360-degree impact: fatigue, muscle weakness, brain fog, pain, tachycardia and more worrying, although less frequent, feverish states, which are probably linked to a dysregulation of the thermoregulatory center, because there is no inflammation or an autoimmunity. And if you do an MRI of the brain, there is no documentable physical and brain damage.

How widespread is it?

There are not many patients, they are mostly health workers, but we are faced with people who for a year or a year and a half continue to have 37.8-38 ° C of fever every evening. It is really debilitating. And it’s all people who can’t wait to get back to work …

Are they mainly people who were affected by the virus during the first wave? Or did this phenomenon also re-emerge in subsequent ones?

It is a phenomenon that we continue to see even now. The problem with the Long Covid, however, is that in some of them it is as if it were a little tainted by the suspicion that it is a post-traumatic form, that is mainly of a psychological nature. Now, I believe that there may also be a significant share of the psychological component, but it must be recognized as a real problem that the disease has generated in thousands of Italians and adequately addressed.

Eg?

Our neurologist is currently trying to evaluate together with psychiatrists, case by case, if there is and how much is the psychic component in these neurological manifestations. For my part, knowing many of our patients since before Covid, I believe that the physical illness component is absolutely real.

In addition to fatigue, does neuro-Covid have other prevalent symptoms?

Yes, what the Americans have called brain-fog, brain fog.

How does it manifest itself?

It causes great difficulty concentrating, difficulty remembering, impairing short-term memory. They are patients who do not remember what they are doing, even at work. This has consequences, occupational and social, which are not indifferent: they risk demotion, if not the loss of the job itself. And keep in mind that the brain-fog it is, of all the symptoms, the one that showed the least tendency to spontaneous healing. A year later we have seen that 80% still suffer from it.

Is it known how this brain fog can arise?

We do not know yet. Certainly in the first wave, during the acute phase of the disease, these symptoms did not emerge, because the first urgency was breathing difficulties. When this aspect improved, the patient began to notice that he no longer remembered anything, he could not concentrate, he could not read a book, he did not come up with names and words …

In these 22 months we have unfortunately learned that Covid not only affects the lungs, but causes damage on a multi-organ level. Which, beyond the lungs, are the most vulnerable?

One could say heart, nerves and brain. However, the percentage of people who improve and / or heal even after some time and the positive results that we sometimes manage to obtain with specific supplements feeds the suspicion, supported by some scientific studies, that Covid interferes with cell metabolism rather than causes. specific damage to organs, rarely documented.

How many patients have you followed in all? And how?

Overall, we observed 1,500 patients. And for us it is not a single visit, because our approach is above all clinical: after the initial one, in which we evaluate the physiological response to the infection – and for as long as there have been, even to vaccines -, if they are needed, in at any time, patients can request other ad hoc ones. As for the follow up, we periodically send them questionnaires, in which we ask if and what symptoms they continue to experience. The significant proportion of patients who respond and the frequency of contacts help us to trace the dynamics of the persistence of symptoms of Long Covid syndrome.

At the beginning of the pandemic there was a lot of talk about altered taste and smell. Are they still symptoms that persist after some time in those who have been affected by Covid?

Yes, absolutely. At first they usually arise as anosmia and ageusia, that is, as a loss of odors and flavors. In the lucky cases they stay like that, in the worst they turn into cacosmia (smell bad smells) and dysgeusia (feel distorted flavors). A nightmare, given that already in August 2020 we had the first reports of people who had to vomit every day or who were losing weight. These symptoms, which go hand in hand enough but not always, have affected 35-40% of Long Covid patients. And of these still today almost one in two suffers, 48%.

A very slow reduction …

The curves with the numbers of patients affected by these symptoms go down fairly quickly at first, then tend to flatten out. In the first 5-6 months 55-60% of subjects recovered to date lose their symptoms. On the other hand, those who have not regained taste and smell in this period of time take much, much longer.

From the point of view of gender and age groups, who affects Long Covid the most?

There are no particular sex differences, at most it can be said that fatigue affects women the most. The average age is around 50, ranging from 20 to 75-80 years. But older adults seem less likely to develop Long Covid in general.

Did vaccinated subjects also show up who then became infected and presented these symptoms?

Yes, and this makes me think how Covid has triggered something that now seems to be going on on its own. But the statistical analysis we conducted suggests that the vaccines had some benefit on muscle pain, ageusia and anosmia. On the other hand, no.

Do the latest patients who have come to you show any worrying signs? Are there any new symptoms related to the variants?

No, the usual things. Although not very frequent, now people with balance problems arrive, with little knowledge of the position of their body in space.

How do Long Covids live their condition?

I have great admiration for them. Our patients come from all over Italy and for them the human relationship, the possibility of meeting a friendly face, the feeling of being taken into consideration become a strength.

From a scientific point of view, did the Long Covids help you understand more about the virus?

We have understood some things, but they are a bit disarming. For example, on the heart: the symptoms suggest a dysfunction of the nerve responsible for slowing the heart rate, but what nature this damage may be and how long it may last is not known. There is still a long way to go and it is not only the work of the infectious disease specialist, but also of the cardiologist, neurologist, pulmonologist …

And from the immune point of view?

Immunity generated by the disease is better than vaccine immunity. But we certainly cannot wish anyone to get sick with Covid to stay immunized longer …

Does Long Covid risk becoming a problem and a cost for the National Health Service?

It is necessary to convince the structures and the managers that this problem needs to be addressed. Right now the cost is borne above all on the shoulders of patients, at least on those who have not been hospitalized for Covid, and we can only try to alleviate it as much as possible, prescribing only what is strictly necessary. But in the future it will become a problem, considering that Long Covid tends to affect about 20% of patients who get sick. All people who will find themselves in conditions of handicap and who will need assistance.

