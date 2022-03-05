This is how it has been to cover a Mobile World Congress with only an iPad

In the fall of 2020 I made the decision: simplify my range of everyday devices and eliminate the need for a laptop. A desktop at home to work and the iPad Pro with its Magic Keyboard to move around would be more than enough.

Throughout the year and a half that has passed since then I have not missed a MacBook, but let’s say it all: a pandemic has made my work trips away from home bordering on nothing. It has not been until this recently finished Mobile World Congress 2022 that I have not been able to “litmus test” the iPad Pro as a portable work device and I have been able to draw some firmer conclusions.

Some tasks take longer, but there are many benefits if you get used to it

The initial intention of this is clear: reduce the number and bulk of devices that I take with me when I have to go on a business trip. Either in the same city of Barcelona where I live for a few hours or in another country for a few days.

With my old 13-inch MacBook Pro, I had to carry a backpack on my back inevitably, in addition to several cables. The main advantages of moving to an iPad Pro are several and are noticeable from minute one:

You can take only one charger , with which you can charge iPhone (using a Lightning cable) or iPad (using a USB-C cable). For short trips, this is wonderful. For longer trips, you can bring a power adapter that can charge both devices at the same time without adding too much bulk or weight. There are even external batteries that fulfill that function.

Where are there points of friction? That is also quickly noticeable and it is in the software. The task of writing articles like this does not change much, but when it comes to laying them out, there is a noticeable slowdown in the workflow. Choosing the images involves more steps, adding the necessary links means using a slower context menu… iPadOS is far from being a system where you can be fully productive.

Where I have noticed this the most is when managing Applesfera’s social networks, for which I am responsible. With multiple windows in macOS it takes much less time, in iPadOS it can easily take three or four times as long. Fortunately, this task is not something that occupies a large part of my day and my days on the go are too few to justify buying a MacBook to speed this up.

At the level of autonomy, by the way, 10 hours of iPad Pro gives me all the charge I need to be able to work a whole day without having to worry. I can also squeeze that charge out by turning on airplane mode while writing articles like this, which also works as a distraction deterrent. Another plus point is that the iPad Pro itself also works as a charger for my iPhone.

In general, the feeling is that using an iPad Pro as a laptop is something that requires sacrificing some time for certain tasks that are much more comfortable on a full computer. But in general, and as long as your needs can be adapted to iPadOS, I think this is a good method of simplifying things. To change my mind, my life would have to become much more mobile, and for now that’s not going to happen. The key here is to adapt and make the best of your time, and to show you an example: I wrote this article on my iPad Pro on board a train.