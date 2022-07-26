this is how it has evolved over the years

Selena Gomez is one of the artists with whom the millennial generation has grown up. Like her, who was born in 1992, this is a very important year, because those who came to this world then will turn 30 in 2022. As you read: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Emily Osment and just as many unexpectedly cross the thirty line. Very strong.

In the case of Selena, moreover –she is a star who has been working on television since she was a child– it impacts us more, because it seems that time, which has passed so quickly, also supposes that it has done it for us, so analyzing her evolution is diving for our own existence. And that is why we have come here: to hallucinate over the years through our Sel.

Selena Gomez at an event in 2007. Jeffrey Mayer

However, she does not freak out as much as we do, as she recently told in an interview with the American media ‘People’: “I love growing up, but it wasn’t always like that. When I was younger, I was scared and thought that by now my life would be very different. Although now it’s like: ‘Wow, this is not what I expected… but I couldn’t be more excited.’ I stopped worrying about what people might say and it’s been wonderful.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2010. Kevin Winter/DCNYRE2010

In the video above we have reviewed her style and her looks since she triumphed as a girl as a Disney girl, through her career as a solo singer until she became who she is today, a successful businesswoman: she has a brand of beauty, ‘Rare Beauty’, and triumphs in the universe of audiovisual content (’13 Reasons Why’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’). Press play to see its evolution in motion!

Congratulations Selena!

