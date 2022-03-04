This is how it helps seniors manage their money

Related news

Digitization and the closure of branches in Spain are creating a wall between many people and their bank accounts. At the beginning of the year, the Valencian Carlos San Juan obtained 600,000 signatures in support of his proposal “I am older, not an idiot” in which he highlighted the difficulties that pensioners have on a day-to-day basis to manage their money online. With this difficulty in mind, Fujitsu has developed a series of novelties that facilitate the use of ATMsas well as other digital banking services.

To be able to raise any doubt that arises in front of a cashier to a specialist and that he sees the same as the client, is how the technology company intends bring the digital services of banks closer to any user. “It can be used for older people who do not understand technology well or for young people who have to carry out a complex operation and cannot find it on the menu,” they explain from the company about their proposal called DIVA.

“The ATMs have to reach rural areas because the branches are leaving and they must also be very simple to help those who do not know; they will be tailored to what the client needs and not a simple equipment from which to withdraw money,” he says. Mercedes Cáceres, director of the Fujitsu innovation observatory, to EL ESPAÑOL-Omicrono on the occasion of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. your prototype includes facial and voice recognition, wireless technologies and a host of other features that aim to streamline what people can get from these devices. In addition, the cashier is protected with an anti-vandalism material.

help to withdraw money

Self-service in banks is increasing with online platforms and ATMs, but not everyone is comfortable with mobile applications or endless menus that each entity applies in a different way. Based on this premise, Fujitsu has developed several solutions, the simplest being DIVA and offering direct communication with a specialist via mobile.

Technician and customer in video call at the Fujitsu cashier

The person accesses a video call in the bank’s application (or with a QR) and gets in touch with a technician, who, through the user’s mobile camera, sees what the ATM screen shows and thanks to the microphone and speakers, both people can communicate. Given the moment, if the person who is asking for help does not locate the button or section to be touched, the technician can mark the area so that an arrow or circle appears on the user’s screen.

It’s that simple, step by step, the customer is guided through the menu so that he can carry out all the transactions or queries he needs. The company relies on the familiarity that many people have acquired with video calls after the pandemiceven so for older people it can still be a small obstacle.

The technician presses the button on the mobile in front of the Fujitsu cashier

Faced with the difficulty that this entails for each one, Mercedes Cáceres tells us that one of the advantages of this idea is that it does not require the company to modify its ATMs or install cameras and other physical elements in its facilities. This is already applied in another Fujitsu project, but it means “having a camera with very specific characteristics in all the ATMs, an audio system and all this can fail, and it would not be so private, in the end it implies a more prepared environmentTherefore, the use of their own mobile to host the consultation makes the expansion of the project cheaper and easier. Of course, each bank must deal with the assistance program and determine the hours of operation, among other details.

On the contrary, for those who do use mobile applications, this company’s ATMs have been equipped with a contact connection such as the one achieved by NFC technology so that the customer can withdraw cash on the go. To the bring the mobile to the cashier, in a few seconds you have the necessary amount and you do not need to take out your wallet or use the PIN. Different solutions for each type of customer, “tailor-made” as repeated from the Fujitsu stand at the MWC.

Bring the mobile to the Fujitsu cashier

Face, voice and smartwatch

This is not the only innovation that the brand intends to incorporate into the ATMs in Spain, which it manufactures from Malaga. They have recently agreed with Caixabank to use facial recognition technology to replace the pin in the use of these machines. “For the elderly it can be very important, arrive and that simply with their face and the card they can be recognized and offer them their usual operations, instead of having to remember the pin. For example, with the proof of life in which pensioners have to go to the bank from time to time to continue collecting the pension, just by approaching the teller and showing his face they could do it without much problem, “says Cáceres.

With the pandemic and the masks, the project has been slowed down, but they believe that it would be a way to reinforce the security of the accounts by not depending on four digits that can be stolen more easily than the face. “I get to the ATM, I insert my card and in the bank records there is a, biometric pattern of my face with 16,000 points with which to compare my face, it is safer than the pin, the face does not supplant it, the system is very robust”, he insists.

But apart from this, which is authentication, there is another project that is more aimed at identification, that is, “that you don’t need the card, just by seeing my face you recognize me.” However, they are aware that users are less willing to give their biometric data to banks and other companies, although they believe that it is something generational and that the younger ones, who already use it to unlock their phones, are more receptive to this proposal.

Voice recognition could be added to the face and you could interact with the cashier who would recognize the person with whom you are chatting. As if this were not enough, they also propose link smart watches that more and more people carry with them to measure their pulse and steps. “In this way, it would be possible to know if the client is nervous and has a lot of heartbeat. This data, together with the information that banks have about their clients’ accounts, can offer them what they need. For example, if they perceive that we are in a good mood and we are close to particular store, the cashier can tell us.

Finally, Cáceres points out the implementation of 5G in Spain as the impulse that will make it easier for banks to better control the status of their different ATMs, and to be able to repair them more efficiently throughout the territory. The new telecommunications networks are the road that would drive all these applications in which ATMs would stop being simple ticket dispensers and become a more personal service.

