This is how it was eliminated Concacaf Champions League Communications – Prensa Libre

Andrés Lezcano, Nicolás Samayoa, Lynner García and José Manuel Contreras scored the goals with which they beat New York City in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in the second leg. A goal that was not reviewed by the VAR would have been the difference to advance to the next phase. The game ended 4-2 with a lot of momentum (5-5 on aggregate), but they needed a goal, which despite 6 minutes of substitution, they did not achieve.

Communications fought until the last moment to turn the global score around, but in the end they did not succeed. Of course, he made the New York City team suffer, who relaxed and had to withdraw to take care of the one-goal advantage. In fact they ended up asking for time. The North American side advanced because they scored more away goals.

The VAR did not review a play that meant a goal for Communications in the first half. The white players claimed that the ball had crossed the goal line 100 percent, but the center-back did not even go to see it. In a video it is clearly observed that the ball did enter.

The series was intense and fast-paced. Willy Coito Olivera turned to his amulets Lynner García and Nelso Iván García. And he almost made it. He also bet on the entry of Óscar Santis and Karol Espino. The dynamic of the team totally changed with them on the pitch.

In addition, Nicolás Samayoa, made a great game that gave him a prize at minute 69 by converting one of the 3 goals that led to a historic comeback. Samayoa ended up playing as a striker to try to beat the rivals by air along with Anangonó.

Lynner García, at 72′, got much closer to the cream dream, but that was it. The visiting team closed ranks and began to handle the ball and let the stopwatch follow its inexorable course.

José Manuel Contreras, from medium distance, took a powerful and placed shot that went to the back of the net. Golazo to continue dreaming. The creams went with everything forward, they pushed, and with 6 minutes remaining, they could no longer get the target that would give them the historic classification.

In this way, the white adventure in the Champions League ended, where it was the only Central American team alive up to this point. Now only Mexican and American cadres remain on the road.

The 19-year-old Brazilian Talles Magno again hurt Communications by air. He made it 2-1 in the game in the 53rd minute. A defensive lapse allowed New York City to score one more goal that assured them qualification for the next phase of the Concacaf Champions League.

In the first half it was Valentín Mariano Castellanos, at 31, who opened the scoring. These two players were decisive in the series, since they scored both in the first leg and the second leg.

⚽ GOAL by @CreamsOfficial! José Contreras shoots outside the area! The global score is 5-5! 😱 | #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/9NgKVfuCKu — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022

In this way, the New York team managed to leave the creams behind by a global score of 5-2 and ended with an unbeaten record of eight games without losing at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in this season’s Concacaf competitions.

Coach Willy Coito Olivera wanted to give him more mobility and bet on two changes in his starting eleven. Óscar Santis and Leynner García entered for Jorge Aparicio and Andrés Lezcano.

#SCCL22 l The goal that still keeps Communications alive. Lynner Garcia sent her to the bottom. https://t.co/uYzorIYyXg – Sports_PL (@tododeportes_pl) March 16, 2022

Andrés Lezcano, the Tico-Guatemalan, was the one who most tried to increase the advantage to achieve the long-awaited comeback. In the 48th minute he sent the New York City goal vibrating. The MLS champion team was saved. But after that nothing else happened.

Andrés Lezcano made the Alba fans who arrived at the national team dream. It was the 45th minute and when it seemed that they would leave with the score against, Andrés Lezcano, who recovered a ball in the rival field, shot across and scored the 1-1 tie.

⚽ GOAL by Nicolas Samayoa! ¡@CreamsOfficial tie the game again! 2-2 the score.#SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/N5tUa7aDrc — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022

So they went into the break, with the chance to do something in the second half. The goal of the North Americans fell with cold water, since, although they had few clear arrivals, it was Communications who dominated the first 45 minutes in the best way.

The albo withstood New York City’s practical and uncomplicated game in the 31st minute. It was a free kick that ended the illusions of the albos in the second leg that they played on March 15 at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium.

#SCCL22 l This goal by Andrés Lezcano keeps Communications alive against New York City. #ConcachampionsPL https://t.co/a1CZhomQR3 – Sports_PL (@tododeportes_pl) March 16, 2022

A free kick, quite far from Kevin Moscoso’s goal, sentenced the game that minutes before had had a controversial play on the North Americans’ goal. The VAR did not review, but it was the Argentine Valentín Mariano Castellanos, who made the momentary 1-0.

The badly stopped barrier was misaligned and allowed the South American’s precise shot to pass. Moscoso could not do anything to prevent the goal.

#SCCL22 l The barrier opens and the Argentine Valentín Mariano Castellanos takes advantage, shoots hard and positioned to beat Kevin Moscoso. Communications 0 – 1 New York City (1-4)#ConcachampionsPL https://t.co/kXRj0jFVn4 – Sports_PL (@tododeportes_pl) March 16, 2022

These are some of the photos of the game between Communications and New York City this Tuesday, March 15 at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium.