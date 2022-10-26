This is how its cast looks almost 30 years after its premiere
The Serie “The babysitter”a program that was broadcast from 1993 to 1999like that of “Beverly Hills 90210”, earned a place in the hearts of viewers and almost 30 years after its premiere, the characters are still fondly remembered.
The adventures of the cosmetics seller turned nanny Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) next to his employer Mr. Sheffiel with his three children: Maggie, Grace, Brightonthe Butler Niles and the Miss Babcock they were the delight throughout six seasons.
At unotv.com we review what happened to them after the show ended and what they look like today.
Fran DrescherFran Fine
Drescher maintained her marriage to Peter Marc Jacobson, with whom she produced the show, until he confessed his homosexuality to her. The actress herself continued in the world of entertainment with series such as “Happily Divorced” and the series “Indebted”.
Charles Shaughnessy as Maxwell Sheffield
The actor continues with his professional career. He remains active in various projects, especially those involving theater, however, he continues to participate in television and big screen projects.
Lauren Lane (Miss Babcock)
The famous Miss Babcock He devoted himself largely to the theater, as he is part of a company called “The Actors Gang” and teaches acting classes at Carneige Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Nicole Tom (Maggie)
The eldest daughter of “Max Sheffiel” also continued to develop within the media. She currently remains active with different roles as an actress, she also ventures as a producer in certain projects.
Madeline Zima (Grace)
“Grace” was the smallest of the family and conquered the public for her sweetness. After her participation in the series, she appeared in several programs such as “Heroes”, “The Vampire Diaries” and “Twin Peaks”.
Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton)
“Brighton” was Mr. Sheffiel’s mischievous son. Compared to his “sisters” he had few television appearances. In addition to being an actor, he graduated as a journalist. He is currently director of operations for the Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park.
Daniel Davis (Niles)
The butler “Niles” was one of the key pieces in the plot, his shrewd personality and the love-hate he had with Miss Babcock It was one of the favorite plots of the series. Like some of her series companions, her acting work has been very successful in the theater.
Renée Taylor (Sylvia Fine)
Renée played the Nanny’s mom. She has also been a regular on American television. Her last appearance was in Eugenio Derbez’s film “How to be a Latin lover”.