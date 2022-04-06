This is how Jada Pinkett confessed her infidelity with a young man to Will Smith during a “live” video

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith They continue to give something to talk about several days after the delivery of the oscar Awards 2022, after the actor “defended” the also actress, giving a Chris Rock slapped on stage.

However, since then Internet users have remembered the time the actress made the actor cry. protagonist of “Men in Black” admitting his alleged infidelity during a Facebook live broadcast, which in 2020 he broke records audience by the number of people who saw the “live”.

Related news

In the video, the protagonist of “I Robot” he asks his wife to clarify and name things as they should be.

“I think you need to clearly say what happened. You and me we decided we’d take our space And what happened? ”, Questions the interpreter to the also actress

“Yes, I had a ‘tangle’ with August (alsinea young rapper)”, confesses Jada, causing the actor to laugh nervously, who corrects her and tells her that it was actually an (extramarital) relationship.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett How is your relationship?

Even though the rumor of this infidelity is not current, Well, Alsina “uncovered” the romance in 2015, in 2020 it was the first time that the couple touched on this issue in front of the cameras. On that occasion, Internet users made the name of the trending actor and these were some of the reactions at the time:

The Will Smith thing confirms that you can be the best person in the world and that will not prevent you from being deceived, infidelities have nothing to do with the type of person you are, they ALWAYS have to do with the type of person he is. OTHER. pic.twitter.com/CcM7XEwB3V — You Tell Me My Love?? (@Danytakbron) July 11, 2020

When I find out that they were unfaithful to Will Smith and that love does not exist. pic.twitter.com/cqe6GU6S1E

— Zoel (@JAIR_ZOEL) July 11, 2020

If Will Smith himself suffers from infidelity that awaits us mortals, oh my god already for this 2020. pic.twitter.com/2y0eWz2ks9

– Achilles Boy (@Krustazio1) July 11, 2020

Maybe Will Smith wouldn’t have been unfaithful if a bitch hadn’t lowered someone’s husband. pic.twitter.com/sKPRlF94GH

— I am non-existent (@KrizOtaku) July 11, 2020

Jada Pinkett cheated on Will Smith. Well, let’s settle this in a civilized manner. pic.twitter.com/TYMGjIPjiq

– Sebastian Garcia (@Sebas_JCG) July 11, 2020

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith are one of the strongest couples in the world of entertainment though as well are considered unconventional, Well, as can be seen in the video, the actress emphasizes that it was a mutual decision between the two and that it is insinuated that it was not she who broke the “privacy” pact, but the young man with whom she decided to start an idyll, who broke the trust.

Despite this “confession”, both actors sought to continue their relationship that they sealed in a marriage in 1997, which gives a total of 25 years together, reaffirming the fact that they are one of the most established couples in the middle. Jada is the mother of Willow and Jaden Smith, although Will has a third son -Trey-, the product of his marriage to Sheree Zampino.

It should be remembered that the actor himself has been involved in rumors of infidelity in which the name of margot robbiewith whom he has shared credits in films such as “Focus” and “Suicide Squad”.