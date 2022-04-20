This is how James Rodríguez was devalued in the transfer market: bargain? Interested clubs | Colombians Abroad

Al Rayyan went ‘on the crouch’ in the Qatar Super League, in which he was closer to relegation than to the dispute for a title. Today he tries to save the season in the Asian Champions League, a tournament in which he has two wins, draws and one loss. And in both competitions, a common denominator is that much of what little he achieved was done without the most valuable player not only in his squad but in the entire tournament of the millionaire country that will host the next World Cup: James Rodríguez.

The Colombian arrived at the team in a transfer that cost 8 million euros, in August 2021, and so far, with only 12 games out of a possible 20, 4 goals and 7 assists, it is far from the good deal that the famous Jorge Mendes sold them. Injuries, they say without confirming what exactly he suffers, haunt him. But it is much more than that: the creative experiences a drop in his performance that is clearly seen in his market value.

Ah times those in which it broke valorization records, how distant that 2015 when it came out on the covers bathed in gold and with huge headlines that proclaimed the 80 million euros it cost! No footballer born in these lands has ever cost so much (although, you have to give Luis Díaz time).

James left Envigado in 2007 and his price did nothing but increase: 280 thousand euros was paid by Banfield from Argentina, 2.5 million was paid by Porto, 23 million was spent by Monaco and 60 million was allocated by Real Madrid after that ‘world cup’ in Brazil 2014 And in his first season, heaven with his hands: 80 million euros had to be paid by whoever wanted to put his shirt on him.

And then, the debacle: in 2017, when he was already losing prominence with Zidane, Bayern Munich paid 13 million euros for his two-year loan, with a favorable purchase clause, and its value was already 50 million euros. The transfer passed, he did not want to continue in Germany and became obsessed with returning to Spain and in 2020 he had to admit his mistake to press his free departure from Real Madrid to Everton, while the thermometer of his cost had already dropped to 30 million euros .

And then Benítez arrived and the little that was left standing fell to the ground, because his exit, for 8 million euros, towards Al-Rayyan, closed him in minutes of play that he did not have in Everton and in his high salary, but his price already fell to 28 million. Today, after seeing it without the physical peak that was needed for a Colombian National Team, it is understood that the Qatari league was, as feared, second level, and that is clearly seen in the market: Today it costs just 15 million euros, less than it was worth in 2013.

Comparatively, it costs a million more for an Eden Hazard who does not play for Real Madrid and is older (31 years old) and is worth the same as an Eriksen (30 years old), who has just overcome a heart attack and, with much merit, is looking for a return to high competition. The harsh reality says that, after being top 10 of the most valuable in the world, today it is in the very distant position 587.

In fact, he is not even among the ten most valuable Colombian footballers, with Díaz leading (45 million), followed by Duván Zapata (30), Dávinson Sánchez (30), Muriel (22), Barrios (20), Mina ( 20), Sinisterra (18), Jhon Córdoba (17), Borré (17) and even Matheus Uribe (15).

The perception is already a reality and the player who shocked the Colombian market now wants to move to the bargain role: if he reduces his salary by at least half and manages to get Al-Rayyan to recover some of what he invested for him so as not to resign himself to a very bad business, then its decline would be halted. If nothing changes, his market value would be nothing more than a reflection of his sad decline.