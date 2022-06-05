This is how Jennifer Aniston solves her problem with gray hair

For many years, middle-aged women have battled tirelessly with various coloring techniques to hide gray hair, since the appearance of gray hair was totally related to aging. However, due to the new trends in coloration and the acceptance of gray hair as a natural reality, experts in colorimetry have decided to reformulate some of their techniques to add the gray tone to their wide color palette, becoming one of the most Wanted for a couple of years. Although all needs are different, the truth is that all stylists agree that the intention is to transform gray hair in a natural style, blurring it so that the root area is not so marked. In more radical cases, all hair can be dyed a ‘grey blending’ tone. However, for those who are not yet so daring, the best option is to incorporate gray hair into a look with blonde highlights so that they go unnoticed.

This would be the technique used by Jennifer Aniston to solve her problem with gray hair without the need to radically change her hair tone to hide them. The ‘Friends’ actress has opted for highlights and highlights in blonde tones to integrate gray hair into her new look, making them disappear from view and go completely unnoticed. Also, actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow have also joined this new trend.





Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith said: “Since the pandemic, it’s wonderfully more acceptable to show off your natural gray hair, and celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker are leading the way when it comes to incorporating gray into your hair. their iconic hair colors,” ensuring that the actresses have chosen to mix their gray hair with their characteristic blonde hair instead of dyeing it as was done in previous years.

The stylist indicated that to achieve this effect, a technique where a herringbone pattern is made in the reflections has to be used to achieve a natural effect, revealing that this trend is “an update of the classic metallic reflections that is adjusted to celebrate the natural gray hair by including it in part of the design instead of striving to cover it up.” Tom Smith explained in a conversation with TZR the steps to follow to achieve the effect of Jennifer Aniston in a mane with gray hair. “An experienced colorist will add one or two highlight colors to the client’s two existing colors (her natural base plus her grey/white strands). This can be a mix of warm or cool tones depending on the natural base color and any tones that are scattered; inspired by the irregular placement of natural grays instead of a mechanical alternating placement”.

In addition, he defended the use of these new techniques to accept the appearance of gray hair. “For decades, society has told us that it is unacceptable to be seen with gray hair and is synonymous with getting older or putting less effort into appearance. This is no longer the case,” he stated.