This is how Jennifer Lawrence became deaf during the filming of a movie

fans of Jennifer Lawrence, for a long time, you probably know that the actress has had several accidents on the sets throughout her career, which many define as occupational hazards. But, we have to say that cutting off a finger is not the same as staying deafjust as it happened about ten years ago to the protagonist of “Don’t look up”.

Jennifer Lawrence suffered an injury while filming The Hunger Games: on fire. During a promotional tour for the film, the actress revealed some behind-the-scenes facts about the experience.

What happened to Jennifer Lawrence while filming The Hunger Games?

Recounting the Hunger Games incident, the actress said: “I was deaf in one ear for months… But that wasn’t really a physical challenge. It was just an ear challenge because I got all these ear infections from diving and water and all that stuff. And then a jet one of the scenes punctured my eardrum.

What’s interesting is how life imitated art in this case, or the parallels between the story of the movie and what happened to the actress. In the first book by Suzanne Collins, the creator and writer of The Hunger Games, Katniss caused an explosion at the Careers’ supply site when she shot an arrow.

This caused her mines to explode, but the impact sent her flying. She had a bleed from her ear, due to a damaged eardrum, and readers learned that she permanently lost hearing in her left ear. Later, at the end of the story, she received a hearing aid after winning the games. In the movie, the water jets in the cornucopia scene are what injured Lawrence.

Your most recent accident

Jennifer Lawrence, during his most recent project, Don’t look up, he suffered an accident that caused alarm bells to go off on set and the production to really worry. The actress was working when glass on the set exploded and hit her in the face. The glass was meant to shatter, but something went wrong after the explosion.

“An explosion was set up for a trick where glass breaks. It was a trick where glass was supposed to break, but it hurt her.”reported the production.

Jennifer Lawrence has suffered several accidents on the recording sets over the years.

Unfortunately, these are things that happen and risks that are taken when facing films that involve stunts, especially when actors and actresses do not want to use stunt doubles and prefer to challenge themselves.

What did you think of his performance? The Hunger Games?