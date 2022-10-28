this is how Joe Biden, Marc Anthony or Nicole Kidman did it

Joe Biden, Marc Anthony, Nicole Kidman or Julia Roberts are just some of the many public figures who have succeeded in life having overcome a speech disorder: stuttering. A problem that in Spain suffers around 2% of adults and 5% of children, according to data from the Spanish Foundation for Stuttering, which today commemorates the International Day of Awareness of this disorder.

The causes of stuttering are unknown. factors genetic, physiological, linguistic or even environmental factors could influence the dysphemia.

To recognize the problemit is important to observe the symptoms that may lead to suspect the presence of this disorder, such as the repetition of sounds and syllables, the prolongation of consonant and vowel sounds, pauses in the middle of a word, the substitution of words to avoid that can be problematic when it comes to pronouncing them or producing words with excess physical tension.

The importance of early care

These symptoms, explains the psychologist Marta Alba Redondo, from Quirónsalud, can alert us to the existence of stuttering. In this sense, the expert has warned of the importance of early attention and asking for help at the moment we notice that a child is having difficulty speaking and, furthermore, we see that he is aware of this difficulty, because he avoids certain words and even shows anxiety.

Though This difficulty often goes away on its own.without the need for specialized treatment, it is important that it be evaluated, guided and treated, if necessary, as soon as possible to avoid possible negative consequences of chronification, in addition to avoiding possible suffering for the child, but also for their relatives.

therapies

The objective of current therapies is to help stutterers to unlearn their old maladaptive responses, which are what lead them to stutter, and instead learn more adaptive ones, say Sanitas experts. Different phases occur in stuttering:

1– Identification phase. In it, the stutterer explores, analyzes and classifies the behaviors that are characteristic of his stuttering.

two–desensitization phase. In it the stutterer becomes desensitized to his anxieties when speaking and to other negative emotions that are related to stuttering. The idea is that failures in verbal fluency do not lead to an increase in anxiety that would worsen their verbal performance.

3–Modification phase. It is about modifying the behavioral patterns of the stutterer so that he learns more adaptive ways of behaving in the face of lack of fluency.

4-Stabilization phase. It is a consolidation process. It is about the stutterer reaching an adequate rate of fluent speech. Exercises are carried out to learn to speak in a syntactically correct way, automating the learned behaviors. In this phase he is also taught to manage relapses.