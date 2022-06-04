This is how Johnny Depp celebrated his victory against Amber Heard | PHOTOS

Digital Millennium

After weeks of legal struggle and hours and hours of deliberation, yesterday the court ruled in favor of the actor and also musician Johnny Depp, but the curious thing is that he was not present when the final verdict was determined.





Johnny Depp (AP).

It turns out that Depp has been on tour in one of his other passions, which is music. The 58-year-old actor is in England with guitar legend Jeff Beck, with whom he appeared during a concert as a surprise act to perform songs together.

During the concert in Gateshead, Depp did not refer to the sentence reached the previous day, however, Beck said “what a result.”

So it was in that country where the actor was able to celebrate his victory over Amber Heard. It was through Twitter that various photos began to be published and known in which the renowned and famous actor posed with different followers and friends.in a pub while having a good time.

“We gave him a private space and he was the most beautiful man I have ever seen in my life. My assistant is pregnant and I was telling her how beautiful it was to be a father. He was lovely,” Latchford recounted.

During his visit, Depp tried to make his presence go unnoticed but this was not possible due to his many followers.

It was through social networks that Johnny Depp shared an emotional message where he mentioned that the court and its decision had “returned to life”

Recall that, according to the Virginia civil jury, not only did Amber affect Johnny’s career, but they also considered that Depp himself ended up defaming his ex-wife in 2020 through his lawyer, which is why he owes him pay 2 million dollars.

