This is how Johnny Depp fell in love with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they divided the public into two camps: there are the people who believe all the words and evidence in favor of the actor, and then there are those users who continue to defend the actress.

At the moment, it is not known who owns the truth and for this reason a judgment. As expected, this confrontation became one of the most talked about topics on social media.

Constantly, videos or statements that were made by both come to light. where there is no doubt that the love that once existed disappeared completely, and now they are great enemies.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the middle of a judicial war.

The beginnings of the romance between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They met in 2011, when both coincided in the filming of the movie the rum diaries. At that time, the actor was married to vanessa paradiswhile the actress was in a relationship with the photographer Tasya Van Ree. However, from the first moment they exchanged glances and words, the chemistry between them completely took possession of them.

According to the actor’s statements, he understood that he had feelings towards the interpreter when they had to kiss in the film. For him, at that precise moment she felt “something”. A feeling that should not have existed since both were in a relationship.

Realizing that they were falling in love and that they wanted to be much more than co-workers, they made the decision to end the relationships they had at that time. In this way, in 2013 they finally confirmed that they were in a romance.

One year later, Amber Heard She was already wearing a surprising engagement ring. To announce their engagement, they decided to hold a party in 2014 where their loved ones were present. Later they had a private weddingwhere he was absent Lily-Rosethe actor’s daughter, since she did not have a good relationship with her father’s new love.

After the civilian, the lovebirds celebrated their union in the Bahamas. In the sand of the beach and by the sea, the interpreters sealed the great love they felt at that time. Everything was adorned with white roses. One year after their marriage, it seemed that everything was going perfectly. However, 15 months after saying “I do”, Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They started a confrontation that seems to have no end.

At that time, the actress made the decision to separate and placed a lawsuit against actor where he accused him of abuse and requested a restraining order. This was the beginning of a war that is still taking place in the courts.

