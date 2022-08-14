This is how Johnny Depp returns to the cinema after the scandal with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is in the prelude to the launch of a new audiovisual production that can be seen in all theaters soon. After the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardthe actor of Hollywood returns to the big screen and revealed the details of the film.

The artistic life of Johnny Depp was involved in an impasse as a result of the scandal with Amber Heard, which led to the subsequent trial. After the culmination of everything legal, the actor returns to acting after three years and will put himself in the role of the King of France, Louis XV.

Under the direction of the French Maïwenn, the film began to be recorded at the end of July 2022 in what was Depp’s return in front of the cameras.. In fact, a photo was leaked where he is seen in the skin of Louis XV in profile, blindfolded, white hair and paler skin.

Johnny Depp as Louis XV

The actors who will also be part of the cast will be Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. The release date is not yet confirmed, but everything indicates that it can be seen in all theaters during the year 2023.

In this way, the return of Johnny Depp to the world of acting is already a fact. The trial against her ex-partner Amber Heard lasted a total of six weeks, with the presence of endless testimonies from those involved, witnesses and the presentation of evidence from both parties.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were sentenced after six weeks of trial

The Virginia court sentenced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in the context of the trial that confronted the ex-partner. After six weeks of knowing the testimonies of those involved, the statements of the witnesses and the presentation of the evidence, The jury made up of 7 people determined that the actress had defamed her ex-husband and sentenced her to a millionaire figure. However, Depp will also have to pay for false statements.

After more than three days of debate, the jury belonging to the legislation of the State of Virginia gave its verdict and sentenced Amber Heard with a figure of 15 million dollars for defamation. For his part, the actor was also sentenced to pay a total of 2 million for false statements against his ex-partner. In 2018, the actress published an article in Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. Nevertheless, jurors found that these allegations were false and that Heard “acted maliciously.”

It should be remembered that, after the controversial article published by Heard, Depp sued the actress for $50 million, and she countersued for $100 million.