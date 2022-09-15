This is how Jonathan Taylor Thomas, the favorite actor of the 90s who left Hollywood, has changed

No child who lived in the 90s will be able to forget his smile or his blue eyes, and it is that Jonathan Taylor Thomas and his angelic face occupied the walls of more than one adolescent room.

He was the absolute star of A botch at home during the seven years that he remained in the series until he decided to leave it, at the height of its success, making an unexpected decision: to focus on his studies.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, with his Young Star Awards organized by the Hollywood Academy, in 1995. Instagram.com/jttarchive

The actor began to point out ways since he was very young. At just seven years old, he began his career as an advertising model and, at nine, Jonathan Taylor Thomas began his career on television. He first appeared in advertisements for different products, but soon made the leap to fictional series with the character of Kevin Brady in the series The Bradyssequel to the famous The Brady Bunch. His success led him to land what would be his star role at the age of ten: playing Randy Taylor alongside Tim Allen on the hit ABC series A botch at homewhich he did for no less than eight seasons since 1991.

Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Taran Noah Smith and Zachery Ty Bryan starred in one of the most famous series of the 90s, ‘A botch at home’. Third parties/Other sources

His success caused him to attract attention in Hollywood and, at just 13 years old, he was chosen to give voice to the puppy Simba in the hit Disney The Lion King. His talent and popularity among young people his age made him a star, so it was common to see him as the protagonist in the movies and series of the moment, such as Tom and Huck (1995), Young Adventurers (1997) or Come home for Christmas, if you can… (1998), in which he starred alongside a very young Jessica Biel.

However, at the height of his success, Jonathan Taylor Thomas decided to call it quits. During the eighth and final season of A botch at home, in 1998, Randy’s character left the series for college in Costa Rica and, like him, Jonathan Taylor Thomas did not return.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas in ‘Come Home for Christmas, If You Can…’ (1998). Third parties/Other sources

Since then, the actor has been focused on his studies and has only appeared sporadically in some successful series, such as Ally McBeal (2000), Smallville (2004), not with my daughters (2004) or veronica mars (2005); in addition to providing his voice for different titles as a dubbing actor. For this reason, seeing him in some casual images taking a walk in June 2021 through the streets of Los Angeles with his dogs left those children of the 90s speechless, as it was the first image that was seen of the adolescent heartthrob in many years .

I always wondered where the heck my biggest 90’s crush went. This is from last year but I’m just now seeing it. (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) 😍 pic.twitter.com/uGW5191qyQ — Reverie True Crime Podcast (@ReverieCrimePod) September 10, 2022

Tired of the Hollywood pressure

Many wondered at the time why the actor had abandoned his career at the height of his success, but as he himself confessed in an interview with People In 2013, the answer couldn’t be simpler: I was tired of the constant pressure.

“I had worked non-stop since I was eight years old. I wanted to go to school, travel and be able to take a break,” he confessed, assuring that he did not regret his decision at all.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas in 2018. Third parties/Other sources

Since then, he had the opportunity to study at the universities of Harvard, Columbia and even do an exchange program in St. Andrews, Scotland, enjoying a hitherto unknown anonymity.

“I never took fame too seriously. I think of that past as something else, I focus on the good times and that’s it. You can’t let that bubble get you. The industry is neurotic, weird; I never liked dating others actors or actresses, whenever I came home, I was just Jonathan and I was with my friends,” he insisted, “But, every job has an end, and a lot of child actors are not ready for it. That’s why I prepared myself and focused in my education, when that was over, I would have something else to lean on.”

Every job has an end, and many of the child actors are not prepared for it

Since then, the actor has been seen working on different projects, behind the scenes. In 2013, however, he returned to acting on the small screen alongside his ‘father of him’, Tim Allen, in Last Man Standing, where they did not hesitate to joke with their ‘kinship’; or where he appeared a second time as Randy, the son of Helen Potts (Patricia Richardson, her ‘mother’ in A botch at home), in 2018.

In 2018, Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad Taylor in A botch at homerevealed that he was preparing a new project with Jonathan and actor Macaulay Culkin, but at the moment no more is known about it.