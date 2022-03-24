This is how José Eduardo Derbez celebrated his girlfriend on her birthday

For a little over two years, Jose Eduardo Derbez he left singleness behind and gave himself a new chance at love. The actor was crushed by paola dalay, a young woman whom he met through social networks, as both have told. His relationship has gone from strength to strength, because although he has tried to be reserved about it, he occasionally shares a few moments with his girlfriend. “I’m fine, happy in love, happy”, confessed last year in a meeting with the press when questioned about his courtship. On that occasion, the interpreter also revealed what he likes most about Paola. “Everything, the truth is that we get along very well, we have a very nice relationship. It makes me laugh a lot, I think that in any relationship is important, that they make you laugh, “added the son of Eugenio Derbez. Although José Eduardo has expressed that for now it is too early to think about engagement or wedding, it is a fact that he is very much in love, and the most recent proof of this has been the romantic details with which he has spoiled his girl in his day . “Happy birthday. 20 springs”the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of Paola. And that was just the beginning of her celebrations, because she also surprised her with a mini cake and a special dinner; Click below to see how much fun they had.

