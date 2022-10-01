This is how Julia Roberts wears blazers as dresses and is all the rage on red carpets

Julia Roberts She is one of the most established actresses in Hollywood, as well as being one of the most beautiful in the world. At 54 years old, she continues to give something to talk about, because recently caused a stir on a red carpet by wearing a blazer as a dress.

After being away from the small screen, this year she starred in the miniseries Gaslitin which he shares credits with the actor Sean Penn. This production is available on the platform of streaming Starzplay. In addition, this month presents the film Passage to Paradisebeside George Clooney.

This month he turns 55 (Photo: File)

The successful career of Julia Roberts

The star, whose full name is Julia Fiona Roberts, was born on October 28, 1967 in Smyrna, Georgia (United States). Her first big role was in the film steel magnolias (1989), so much so that the following year he starred Pretty Woman (1990) next to Richard Gere.

The Pelican Report (1993) with Denzel Washington, My best friend’s Wedding (1997) alongside Cameron Diaz Y A place called Notting Hill (1999) next to Hugh grant are just some of his most remembered films. With Erin Brockovich, a bold woman (2000), became the highest paid actress in history, earning 20 million dollars for acting in the feature film.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, Julia Roberts has a fortune of 250 million dollarsthat is, little more than 5 billion Mexican pesos. In 2018 she starred homecominga psychological thriller that is part of the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman (Photo: File)

Julia Roberts Teaches How To Wear Blazers As Dresses

Last Saturday, September 24, the 2022 edition of HISTORYTalks at the White House in Washington DC This is an event in which world leaders, filmmakers and celebrities from the United States talk about the history of that country.

Famous people like George Clooney and his wife Amal, lawyer and human rights activist; the actor Tom Hanks; the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams; the actress Anna Kendrick and the actor Bradley Cooper. Nevertheless, Julia Roberts was the one who stood out the most on the red carpet.

She turned heads with a look to deal with the chilly fall weather. The actress wore a elegant black closed blazer, what appears to be a matching miniskirt and two-tone lace-up triangular-toe ankle boots. Also, underneath added a tonal turtle neck jumper.

Julia Roberts on the HISTORYTalks 2022 red carpet (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aware that “less is more”, he decided don’t wear socks and instead chose expose their legs, giving an elegant essence and at the same time sexy to your outfit. Her look was complemented with a discreet makeup Y blue nails.

However, this is not the first time that Julia shows that it is one of the great protagonists of the red carpetsWell, a few years ago, exactly in 1991, roberts attended the delivery of the Golden Globe Awardswhere he received the award for Best actress for her role as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman.

That time, the actress again used a elegant striped blazer as if it were a dress, because the miniskirt was hardly noticeable. She added shoulder pads, wore nothing underneath, and wore sheer black stockings. Her look was finished off with dangling earrings, a small brooch and rings. Julia Roberts? red carpet queen.

Holding her award for Best Actress (Photo: WireImage)

