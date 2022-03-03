This is how Kanye West feels after separation from Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian and Kanye West andThey are officially separated, after a Los Angeles judge approved the influencer’s request to end her marital status before finalizing her divorce.

The resolution fell like a bomb on the rapper, because despite the fact that he also wanted to be single, some aspects such as parental issues remained pending.

The separation process has been more complicated than expected, and Ye changed lawyers for the fourth time, this time a day before the trial, and hired the expert in “celebrity” cases, samantha spector.

Speaking to “E! News”, the lawyer wants to “dispel some falsehoods” regarding the court hearing, which she attended on behalf of the artist, who is also legally single.

“Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were procedural only. Furthermore, he always supported a divorce only if Kim met the procedural requirements to protect rights under California law,” it said.

Practically the media attention in this matter has been monopolized by Kim Kardashian, but where is Kanye’s head, after this judicial resolution with which he returns to singleness. According to Samantha Spector, “Ye is focusing all her attention on her childrenKanye and Kim have four children: North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, ages 8, 6, 4 and 2 respectively.

Just over a year ago kim kardashian filed for divorce KanyeWest, after the pandemic put an end to their relationship, since the musician preferred to spend time in Wyoming away from his family.

Last December, the creator of Skims reiterated her desire to formalize the end of her marriage despite the fact that the musician had said publicly that she still believed that they could be together.

Recently, the businesswoman assured the court that she had asked her former husband to keep the details of her breakup private, but since she had done the opposite, it had produced “emotional distress“.