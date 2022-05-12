This is how Karen Yapoort responded controversially after Francisca’s wedding

the tv presenter Karen Yapoort She is not one of those who usually remains silent in the face of criticism, and true to her style she has decided to respond to some of her detractors after the controversial event in which she is seen taking the flowers of the wedding of the also communicator Franciscawho married in La Romana, last weekend, with the father of her son, the Italian Francesco Zampogna.

As commented on People en español, although she was not invited to the wedding“La Yapoort” lives in Casa de Campo and decided to take the flowers once the ceremony is over. In his Instagram stories, the player’s wife was seen Edwin Encarnacion taking the flowers in a golf cart to your own vehicle

“How did it end? weddingI went and said: those flowers not to be missed!” he explained from a golf cart full of flowers. He also explained that he hoped to distribute the flowers among local churches and put some in your living room.

With the best sense of humor and accepting what happened, this Monday Yapoort took over his networks to publish a message accepting what happened. “Well, at least I distributed them,” she commented pleasantly. The message was punctuated with an emoji of a girl shrugging her shoulders.

In a video that has gone viral, the presenter decided to respond very much in her style to specific criticisms that were made against her, generating more controversy. “How to quickly detect an unhappy, unfortunate, unfortunate, unfortunate in life? Easy, two people commenting: ‘oh, what a shame, did you see the sound of the Yapoort?’ wedding from Francisca and went and took the flowers and he supposedly took them to a church or I don’t know what. I wouldn’t like that sound. They took her out in People in spanishin Despierta América, how unpleasant”, she began her video referring to what was said about her in a radio program.

He added: “Unpleasant is that I had fallen into the game that many of you were waiting for, (that) two months after getting married (it came out) that headline: ‘The Yapoort was unfaithful to Edwin Encarnación less than two months after marriage; Yapoort was seen leaving a building with her next-door neighbor; Yapoort gave her husband a $2 million knockdown, that’s a game I’m never going to fall into,” she said in a video.

Next, the video posted on Youtube by “La Jungla RD”.