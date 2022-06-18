This is how Karol G looked at her concert in Honduras: her legs stand out in a black bodysuit

Karol G continues her musical tour taking her show to millions of fans in different countries of Latin and Central America. This time it was the turn of Honduras.

At the concert in this country, Karol G wore, as usual, a sensual black bodysuit with lace and transparency that leaves her legs uncovered and marks her figure. Black boots over the knees complemented this outfit of ‘la bichota’ for one of the parts of her presentation.

Another of the outfits that the Colombian artist wore in this show was a black one, divided into a shiny top and pants. The upper part had ‘bichota’ written in bright gray letters.

Karol G visits Honduras after the concert in Mexico City, where she lived a very special moment for her and for thousands of people. Anahí, who was part of the RBD group, went on stage with her to sing ‘Sálvame’, one of the most famous songs of the Mexican group.

“Yes… I’m still crying… I hadn’t posted this video because I wanted to watch it as many times as necessary to understand that although it was a moment for everyone and for everyone, that moment was mine too!!! It was incredible to see how despite the years of absence you still shine with such intensity. 11 years off stage, 11 years of invitations that you rejected because you had other ideals and you accepted mine MINE!!!! You accepted me and I felt so great and so special!!! I LOVE YOU. Seeing you again before the world, in the midst of tears and so many emotions, only confirmed that although for years they have been beautiful memories, the feelings of an entire generation are still alive, INTACT. My queen @anahi that my eyes saw your return to the stage sharing it WITH ME is something that I will NEVER EVER forget and that maybe every time I remember a tear will reappear. HAVING YOU THERE DID NOT MAKE ME HAPPY ONLY TO ME; HAVING YOU THERE MADE MILLIONS OF US HAPPY TODAY!!! you and me forever”, said Karol G after the presentation through a publication on Instagram.

