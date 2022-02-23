This is how Kate Middleton reacted when she was mistaken for her husband’s assistant

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, have been married since 2011 (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at different public events continues to be a breath of fresh air in these times of crisis for the British royal family. A few days ago, a funny anecdote experienced by the married couple during an official visit to a nursing home.

In his public appearances both the prince william like his wife Kate Middleton They must face situations in which they have no choice but to act naturally and with a sense of humor. This is what happened to the dukes in an engagement in Wales.

The royal couple approached and cordially greeted one of the residence’s elderly women, 87-year-old Joan Drew-Smith. The woman, perhaps confused because the dukes wore a mask, pointed to Kate and, turning to Prince William, asked: “Is he your assistant?

William was puzzled while his wife had a brilliant reaction. “Well, I am your assistant”replied the Duchess of Cambridge between laughs and placing a hand on her husband’s shoulder.“I have been for a long time!”, added Kate, who married the eldest son of Lady Di and Prince Charles in 2011.

The visit was special for the dukes because during confinement, they participated in an online bingo session to entertain the residents of the center, located in the city of Cardiff.

When they approached Joan, the prince asked her if she remembered when they participated in the bingo, being the ones in charge of calling the numbers. “Yeah, you did a shitty job.”, he replied bluntly. A few words at which neither Kate nor William could contain their laughter. “I love Joan, she’s brilliant. I wish everyone was as honest as her.” said the heir to the throne after the meeting.

This situation they starred in exposes the close character of Prince Willian and his wife, but above all, highlighting the figure of Kate Middleton as one of the members of the royal family most loved by the British people. The scandals that have surrounded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the case of sexual abuse of Prince Andrew, have made a dent in the monarchical institution. Amid the chaos in Buckingham, Kate has managed to stand out. Her role has gained more prominence and she has been the person in charge of perfectly representing Queen Elizabeth II in numerous social events.

Kate Middleton at an official engagement (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Right now The Duchess is on a two-day official visit to Copenhagen. Without her husband and three children, Middleton will meet with researchers, academics and other early education workers.

The Duchess landed this afternoon at the capital’s airport on a regular British Airways flight. She was received by the British ambassador to Denmark, Dominic Schroeder. After greeting the authorities, Kate attended her first act in the Scandinavian country.

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoys herself during a visit to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Duchess has traveled to Denmark to learn more about early childhood education for her new childhood center, the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. It will be this Wednesday when the wife of Prince William meet with Mary from Denmark, who will receive her at the palace, and together they will attend other events related to childhood, an area in which the Danish heiress also works.

In a statement, the kensington palace has ensured that the Duchess will bring projects that offer a holistic approach to child development: “His program will focus on innovative initiatives and projects that support children in their growth. In particular, in their social and emotional development.”

Kensington Palace has also announced that the Duchess will spend time discovering how Denmark has “created a culture conducive to early childhood development.”

