This is how Kristen Stewart chose Robert Pattinson for Twilight.

“Twilight” has been one of the most profitable sagas in recent years, although it is also true that it generated a lot of controversy due to the way in which vampires were represented, but even so it attracted a large audience, which is why five films were released, which starred by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Both formed one of the most memorable couples in cinema in recent years, they are currently two of the most promising actors in the film industry, especially Robert Pattinson, who, despite generating conflicting opinions due to his leading role in “TheBatman”, responded with flying colors and is already working on the sequel to the night watchman. For its part, Kristen Stewart starred in “spencer”, a feature film for which he won multiple awards for Best actress.

Pattinsonwho embodied Edward Cullen in “Twilight” was chosen neither more nor less than by his set partner Kristen Stewart. It is worth mentioning that Stephanie Mayer, American writer and producer, famous for being the author of the vampire saga, has repeatedly stated that choosing the actor to play the main vampire was not an easy task, as there were many candidates.

Robert Pattinson was the actor who was chosen from the trio made up of Ben Barnes, Jackson Rathbone and the protagonist of “TheBatman” He was the one who had the best chemistry with Kristen Stewart, who had already been chosen to play Bella Swan.

Robert Pattinson dethroned Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper with the title of the most handsome man in the world.



In an interview for Vanity Fair, Stewart talked about choosing Pattinson to interpret to Edward Cullen.

“We had a day of auditions with a group of actors. Thereafter, Catherine Hardwicke He came in and said, ‘What do you think? It’s a tough choice.’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? It’s an obvious choice!’ It couldn’t be better, it was kind of perfection.”

What did Robert Pattinson think?

The actor known for playing before cedric diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, He was not sure if he would get the part, because on the day of the audition he had no idea how to play the vampire. “I thought going to the audition would be a waste of time because they were supposed to cast a model or something. I even felt a little arrogant, ”she declared in said interview.

Pattinson He was nothing to be left out of the saga of “Twilightbecause he considered that Edward Cullen It had to be much more serious, contrary to what the producers thought, who asked him to smile more, fortunately they managed to reach an agreement.