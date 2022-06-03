This is how Kristen Stewart looked at this burning Mercedes-Benz

The Californian actress once again shone on the red carpet at Cannes 2022. Years ago, precisely in 2016, she collaborated with The Rolling Stones and left epic scenes with a 1968 Ford Mustang. However, it was not the only car in the video clip. Keep reading…

The works of Kristen Stewart Together with classic vehicles, they transcend his cinematographic work. His filmography is somewhat more complex and covers both movies and special collaborations for rock bands. How to forget the leading role of him in If you really love nothing of Interpol and its dizzying proposal to Ride ‘Em on Down.

And while a 1968 Ford Mustang steals all the cameras in The Rolling Stones video, it’s not the only car featured. In one of the scenes, with the actress from Twilight (2008) and Spencer (2021) playing a rebel without a cause better than anyone else, the one who suffers mercilessly is a mercedes benz from the 80s.

It’s about a Mercedes Benz W126a model with a particular market history, since its launch in 1979 marked the beginning of the second generation of the German brand’s S-Class and the replacement of the W116, its predecessor also an S-Class intended for the manufacturer’s luxury range.

So much so that the W126 quickly imposed conditions with the change of the decade and received unprecedented awards from renowned magazines– In 1981, the Australians at Wheels Magazine made it the first luxury car to be named Car of the Year. All his parchments, at least in fiction, went to the flames.

It is that in the video clip of Ride ‘Em on Down (2016)this classic Mercedes appears literally on fire while Kristen Stewart travels the streets of Los Angeles without limits in the aforementioned Ford Mustang, an image that will surely have generated ambiguous sensations in German managers: burning one of their flagship cars as an insult or as a strategy advertising.

Anyway, and as the following image shows, we could say that when Kristen Stewart drives past Mercedes-Benz she ends up on fire. Do you want to see the video? just do click on this link.