This is how Kristen Stewart prepared to play Lady Di in Spencer

Kristen Stewart prepared to play Princess Diana of Wales, or better known as Lady Di, in spencer, the film that was released on November 5, 2021 in the United States. Let’s see how he did it and what was his experience.

Nothing simple was the decision to have to play Lady Di in spencer. For this, he prepared Kristen Stewartwhere she herself told amazing and very emblematic details:

“I read a lot of articles, I saw all the photos that exist of them, I saw all the interviews I could, documentaries, I even saw the Netflix series, The Crown, I tried to absorb it in an emotional and very general way.

Along the same lines, during all the interviews he offered on the red carpet of the London Film Festival (where “spencer”), Stewart assured that the film basically tries to show what the last three days that he spent would have been like “Lady Di” with the royal family at Christmas, before parting ways with Prince Charles.

Big confession: this is how Kristen Stewart prepared

the young actress, Kristen Stewart, 32 years old, confessed that it was not easy for him, but at the same time, very challenging. Before the feature film directed by Pablo Larraín, he was honest and said that he did not know much about Diana’s life, although he clarified: “But now I have great admiration and respect for her, I would like to ask her if she thinks I am doing a good job”assured.

It was a long time that it took him to prepare and for that reason he explained that he did not want to be guided only by what they told him or by the idea that others had about Diana. He wanted to do much deeper work: “I wanted to focus on my idea, on what I had researched, it was driving me crazy, until we finally started recording.”

Kristen Stewart as Lady Di in Spencer

During her time on the red carpet, very excited about the premiere, she took the opportunity to send a message to her children, Princes William and Harry: “We hope they take all the love we express towards her in the film, we don’t pretend to know anything, but the land that Diana created for us all to dream about is huge and I want to live there.”

have you seen her Kristen Stewart in spencer? What do you think?