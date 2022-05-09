This is how Kristen Stewart wears a skirt with transparencies by Chanel and sandals

If you wear one transparent skirt It seemed to you an alternative suitable only for beach days, Kristen Stewart It will make you rethink if that is an idea that already belongs to the past. The transparencies who broke into the 2022 collections in delicate dresses, blouses and skirts, they have come to crown themselves as one of the prevailing currents. Now they are already conquering spaces outside the catwalks in the outfits of the most daring.

Chanel’s ambassador Kristen Stewartis determined to continue exploring those less traveled routes according to the conventions, to prove that when it comes to fashion, there are many possible ways to achieve unforgettable results. Without a doubt he did it with the shorts, shirt and blazer which led to this year’s Oscars; and reaffirms it now with a transparent skirt from the collection Spring-Summer 2022 from the French fashion house.

How is the see-through skirt and heels that Kristen Stewart is wearing?

Kristen Stewart in a Chanel outfit, Spring-Summer 2022. Courtesy Chanel.

Kristen Stewart traveled to Monte Carlo to witness Chanel Resort 2023. The new collection of Virginie Viard paraded with the captivating blues of the Mediterranean Sea in the background and dreamy landscapes that the designer also shared in the past with Karl Lagerfeld. His new line is inspired by the French principality and those sunny summer afternoons. The spencer protagonist captivated at first in a sequined minidress and coat tweed and then she did it sheathed in one of the trendy skirts for spring.

I carry the look number 5 of Spring-Summer 2022. The American actress wore the high-waisted garment, decorated with a thick ribbon at the hip with a white flower. The difference to the combination that she paraded on the catwalk lies in the footwear. Kristen Stewart replaced some flats black patent leather for some minimalist strap sandals in the ankle, others of the high heel shoes most relevant for this year. In recent days, Eiza Gonzalez opted for a beige see-through skirt with a Fendi corset, while Kendall Jenner She wore a black lace skirt that revealed her satin panties to the after party of the MET Gala 2022.