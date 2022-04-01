This is how Kristen Stewart’s family reacted to her Oscar nomination | News

In November last year, Kristen Stewart got engaged to Dylan Mayer after two years of courtship, so now the couple has preparations for their wedding ahead of them. By attending the program Jimmy Kimmelthe 31-year-old actress spoke about it and revealed what aspect she considers very important for the celebration on her big day. “I’m trying to win an Oscar now. I’m kidding. I’m so busy that I don’t plan my wedding. I’ve dreamed a little, but I haven’t planned anything.”, the interpreter confessed after the host asked her how the arrangements for her link are going. Kristen made reference to her nomination for the Academy Awards, as she is up for Best Actress for spencertape in which he gives life to the Princess Diana. However, although she revealed that there is no great progress in planning, the actress pointed out that there is something that is very clear to her that she should not fail at her wedding: “I’m a food-obsessed person, so maybe that’s the most important part.”, said. During the interview, Jimmy jokingly suggested that Stewart should get married at the Oscars – a ceremony that will take place on March 27 – if she wins, since everyone would be there and the reception would be paid, to which she also replied joking: “If I don’t win, I could ask Olivia Coleman to marry me!”, he said referring to the multi-awarded actress. the star of twilight He also spoke about how his family received the news of his nomination for the coveted golden statuette. “My dad had a normal reaction and said, ‘Oh, I’m so proud for you, honey, of course my daughter.'”he said remembering his father’s words, John Stewart. Kristen revealed that she also called her mom, Jules Mann-Stewartand he did it early to break the news. “And she was like, ‘Well, honey, that’s great.’ I’m waking up, but that’s not why we do things.’”. The young actress said that her mother remained silent and then admitted: “’I think I may be a little stunned’. It took a few minutes, but that’s the reaction,” Stewart said.