This is how LED light can rejuvenate your skin: the mask that the celebrity makeup artist uses to achieve a good face

The tricks of the

famous for

keep skin intact and looking perfect on the red carpet are not only based on products like this dry facial oil, but go much further. They resort a lot to cabin treatments, but also to

gadgets and appliances that increases the effects of any beauty ritual. We have already shown you the vaporizer used by Victoria Beckham and today we want to talk to you about the benefits of

led light that several familiar faces have already tried before stepping on the ‘red carpet’.

Jamie Greenberg, the makeup artist for women as

Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot or Renée Zellwegerused the LED light on the face of these celebrities to prepare their skin before posing on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. And specifically, he did it with

Current Body Skin (329 euros), a flexible and portable mask with which she was delighted and recommended through her Instagram profile: «It makes

your skin looks brighter, better and smootherand it turns your skin upside down so it looks fresher and younger, and that’s what we all want.”

This is the CurrentBody Skin LED light mask.



How does it work?



Red light stimulates the production of new collagen, calms redness and creates an even skin tone. Near infrared works below the skin’s surface by penetrating deep into the surface and increasing circulation, improving blood flow and increasing oxygen to skin cells.

What are your results?



The CurrentBody Skin Mask is one of the only LED masks approved for wrinkle treatment in the world. From the brand they assure that it is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles by 35% in just 4 weeks and leaves the skin healthy and nourished and that it shines visibly. Likewise, 95% of users said that it improved the tone, texture, firmness and tightness of their skin. 100% of users said their face was smoother and more hydrated when using the device with the hydrogel face mask.

How is it used?



It takes only 10 minutes to complete a treatment, and you can expect visible results in just 4 weeks if you use the device 3-5 times a week.

Who is it recommended for?



It is safe and effective; its technology has been rigorously tested following the strictest international standards. In addition, the mask does not harm the eyes, so glasses are not needed when performing the treatment. It also doesn’t emit ultraviolet waves, so it’s not the kind of harmful light you need to guard against. Therefore, it is suitable for all skin types.