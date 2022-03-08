the british pilot Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, is passionate about fashion and, when time permits, he often attends fashion shows so as not to miss out on the latest trends. On this occasion, the Mercedes team racer attended a parade of the Italian fashion house valentine taking advantage of the Paris Fashion Week.

In addition, Hamilton was seated next to the renowned actress Zendayawho recently premiered the new ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ movie, not to mention the ‘Euphoria’ series.

This is how Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya wore at Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

How could it be otherwise, the 25-year-old actress, partner of Tom Holland, wore a pink Valentino suit while witnessing the parade of the Italian firm during Paris Fashion Week.

As to Lewis Hamiltonthe 37-year-old British pilot opted for a black outfit, which combined perfectly with his boots and sunglasses.

In fact, the careerist did not hesitate to use his social networks (Instagram) to boast of his attendance at Paris Fashion Week.