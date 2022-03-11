This is how Lupillo Rivera celebrated his wife’s 27 years

Lupillo Rivera was in charge of celebrating his wife with drums and cymbals on her birthday. The 50-year-old singer dedicated a beautiful message to cosmetologist Giselle Soto, which, of course, he shared with his more than 1.5 million Instagram followers.

“HEMOCHAAAA HAPPY BIRTHDAY…happy 27 springs….THANK YOU for your existence and THANK YOU for your LOVE…GOD bless you with many more years hemochaaaa! Happy Birthday @gorgizz”, she wrote along with several photos of her beloved.

The artist’s followers did not take long to react to his publication, filling him with flattering comments towards the birthday girl. “Congratulations. God bless her and give many more years to your beautiful Wife”, “She is a beauty and she is just like Shakira”, “She complements you, God bless you and keep you always together, congratulations Queen”, and “She is so beautiful, a natural beauty. It shows that she loves you Lupillo ”, were some of the comments left to him.

The couple started their relationship in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since. The signs of affection and commitment come and go between them. This also happened for the famous singer’s 50th birthday, when her “Amore” of her as he calls her, dedicated a romantic message to him.

“I wish you all the best in the world and I ask God to bless you with 50 more years to enjoy them by your side! You are a very special part of my soul and heart. Thank you for being everything you are in my life!!! There are no words to describe how much I love you. My God I love you so much!!!!! Daddy!” the young businesswoman wrote on January 30.

Everything indicates that the celebrations for the businesswoman’s birthday began in advance, since the couple went on vacation to the Rivera Maya, from where they shared romantic photos and Soto revealed that they both enjoy the sunsets on each trip they undertake.

“@lupilloriveraofficial and I have a goal of reaching the sunset on every trip together. And every time I have that opportunity… to watch the sunset with the sound of the waves, it gives me a feeling of gratitude, happiness and pure blessing. It recharges me and helps me prepare for what life has in store for me,” Giselle Soto wrote on her Instagram.

We will see what surprise the “Toro del Corrido” will have for his beloved, with whom he has managed to leave behind his controversial breakups, first with Mayeli Alonso, with whom he had a 12-year relationship, and then with the Spanish singer Belinda.