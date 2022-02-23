This is how Manchester United tied against Atlético for the Champions League

2022-02-23

– THERE IS NO TIME FOR MORE! Atlético and Manchester United drew 1-1 at the Wanda and will play for the ticket to the quarterfinals at Old Trafford on March 15. 93′ Lingard’s shot that Oblak saves but leaves the rebound and Reinildo returns it with his head. 92′ Cristiano’s low center, the ball is dead in the area, Kondogbia controls and tries to play and receives a foul. Fred gets upset because he claims he doesn’t touch it. 91′ And now it is United that is going up. Atletico defend. 90′ FOUR MORE MINUTES! 89′ Foul by Matic on Correa. Atlético no longer has the same clarity. 88′ Instead, United were served by the changes. Elanga scored and Matic is giving stability to the midfield. 86′ PAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Griezmann’s shot after a corner kick hit the crossbar. What a great goal the Frenchman was getting. 85 & # 39; The changes have not worked for Atlético. 83′ Yellow card for Telles for a foul on Marcos Llorente. 82′ Last change at Manchester United: Lingard enters for Sancho. 81′ 19 years old has Anthony Elanga, one of United’s young talents and who is gradually gaining the trust of his manager.

81 & # 39; Against United, who take the defense of Atlético badly, Bruno drives and assists Elanga, who beats Oblak to make it 1-1. 80′ MANCHESTER UNITEEEEDDDD GOOOOOOOLLLL! 79′ NOTHING! Cristiano’s shot goes over the barrier without creating any danger. José María Giménez saw the yellow card for claims. 78′ Correa’s foul on Fred on the edge of the area and here United have a clear chance. Cristiano Ronaldo is coming. 77′ Marcos Llorente is booked for a foul on Bruno Fernandes. 76 & # 39; Double change at Atlético: Joao Felix leaves, with a great game, for Griezmann and Lodi for Lemar.

75′ Antony Elanga joined United for Rashford, who did not contribute anything. 73′ Yellow for Fred for a foul on Herrera and a corner kick for Atlético. 71 & # 39; Good game for Herrera, the Mexican tries to be in all of them. 70 & # 39; Variations are coming at Atlético. El Cholo already sends for Lemar while Cristiano and Savic discuss. 69 & # 39; Four shots and none on United’s goal. Atlético has 9 shots and only one on goal, the scoring one. 67 & # 39; Triple change at United: Wan-Bissaka, Matic and Alex Telles enter for Lindelof, Pogba and Luke Shaw. 65 ‘Yellow for Rashford for cutting one against Atlético.

64 ‘Yellow for Reinildo at Atlético after a foul against Pogba and angrily claiming the assistant. 62 ‘Both teams have not yet made variants. The same 22 remain. 61′ Balonazo looking for Cristiano, but Savic interjects to leave his goalkeeper. 59′ Yellow card for Lidenlof for a foul on Joao Felix. The Portuguese was already going to the Swedish. 56 & # 39; And now a shot by Rashford who goes to the sky in Madrid. 54′ It should be remembered that Cavani He is one of United’s casualties. Coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the Uruguayan is still recovering from a groin injury. 52 ‘You have to go down to the center of the Cristiano field to have contact with the round. 50′ Luke Shaw was yellow for a foul against Vrsaljko. – Beware of Guti’s words on social networks.

49 ‘ United tried an organized attack, but the ball was lost with a terrible service from Bruno Fernandes. 47′ The danger passes in the United area with a deflected shot from Llorente. 46 & # 39; And Atlético comes with a new corner kick. Héctor Herrera is in charge of collecting them. Four. Five’ THE SECOND HALF STARTS AT THE WANDA!

– TO THE REST! Atlético is beating Manchester United by the minimum with Joao Felix’s great goal. Christian missing. 45′ Yellow card for Héctor Herrera and one more minute is added. 44′ PALOOO! Lodi’s new cross from the left after a free kick that they played short and Vrsaljko forced a header, the ball hits Lindelof and hits the crossbar. He seemed the second of Atlético. 43 & # 39; Luke Shaw’s center very late, Rashford recovers it and puts another past service. Cristiano only asks for one. Nothing comes to the Portuguese. 41′ Now Llorente meets Maguire. Both players say everything. 40′ Llorente’s foul on Cristiano. They forgive the yellow to the mattress.

37 ‘What a Kondogbia game. Recovering and playing first. So far so good for the French midfielder. 36′ Cristiano’s shot that opens up. The Portuguese tried it from outside the area. 35 & # 39; Varane looks nervous. The Frenchman is not comfortable at Wanda and far from the level he showed at Real Madrid. 34 & # 39; Great pass from Héctor Herrera to Lodi, who controls as a crack, settles down, but his shot goes wide. 32′ Free kick in favor of Atlético that Cristiano cleared and against the Portuguese he commits a foul. 30′ Cristiano Ronaldo disappeared in this first half hour of the match. Without dynamic United. 28 ‘Lodi’s center that connects with the left-handed Joao Felix, but the shot goes up. 25′ Kondogbia’s foul on Fred and the Brazilian asks for a yellow card. 24 & # 39; Long possession of United, but without danger.

22′ Marcos Llorente’s dangerous center and Lindelof sends for a corner. 20 & # 39; Much better Atlético. Cholo’s group is encufado. 18 & # 39; It is difficult for United to generate three passes in attack. No ideas for now the English team. 17′ Foul by Fred on Correa. The Argentine hurts on the ground. 16 & # 39; United begins now to look for a tie. Fred and Sancho already ask for it, Pogba needs to get more involved in the game. fifteen’ UUFFF! Shot by Bruno Feranandes that hits Savoc and goes to the corner. Substitute in Oblak’s goal. 12 & # 39; Good ball from Lindelóf for Cristiano, perfectly covered by Savic. Finally it is Kondogbia who gets the ball. 10 & # 39; United does not find the way. Another of those forced to appear is Pogba, but the Frenchman doesn’t even touch it. 9 & # 39; Atlético was better because they were knocking on the door and they got it with so much insistence. Christian does not appear.

8 & # 39; Joao Felix scores with a good header after a Lodi cross. The play originated from a corner kick that Lindelof had cleared. 1-0 at the Wanda. 7′ GOOOOOOOOOLLL OF ATLÉTICOOOOOO! 5 & ​​# 39; Committed pass for David De Gea and the goalkeeper has to take out a band. Atletico press. 4 & # 39; Shot by Joao Felix that goes wide. But the start of Atlético is good. United stuck in his area. 2 & # 39; Atlético corner kick, clears Maguire, but the ball is loose. Correa puts in the pass for Giménez and Lindelof crosses to avoid the defender’s shot. Near the first of Atlético. 1′ Lindelof’s foul on Joao Felix. The Portuguese striker celebrates 100 games as a rojiblanco. – THE BALL MOVED! Take United out to face Atlético for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

– Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals. – The anthem of the Champions League sounds. All ready. – The protagonists are already out on the lawn of the Wanda Metropolitano! FACT – Atlético and Manchester United have only met twice in the top continental competition: both also reached the round of 16 of the 1991-92 season. The mattresses agreed to the next after thrashing (3-0) in the first leg and drawing 1-1 in the second leg to seal their ticket to the quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo He will face a club that he has taken the measure of with 25 goals (35 games) since he began his professional career. However, the Portuguese wants to break the losing streak, since in this 2022 he only adds a bit.

Confirmed alienations Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa and Joao Felix.

Man Utd: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo.