This is how Manhattanhenge was lived, the most photographed sunset in New York

Immortalize the “manhattanhenge“, at which time the sun sets vertically between the skyscrapers in New York, was the goal of thousands of people this Monday, July 11, and to get this photograph they didn’t care if they stood in the middle of the traffic on the busy avenues of the Big Apple or planted their camera hours in advance.

“This is absolutely crazy,” said a cab driver as he honked his horn as he tried to cross 42nd Street at the curb. grand central stationone of the most popular points to photograph this moment that occurs twice a year.

To which one of the hundreds of participants who were occupying the road, replied with a laugh: “You would have taken the afternoon off to watch the sunset quietly.”







The “Manhattanhenge” brings together locals and visitors. Photo Yuki IWAMURA / AFP



Another vehicle, instead of asking people to get out of the way with beeps, chose to drive more slowly so that the co-driver could sit in the window and, with half of his body out, could take a photo.

What are the best places to take photos?

According to experts, the wider streets of Manhattan (numbers 14, 23, 34, 42 and 57) are usually the best place to enjoy the show and another option is cross over to Long Island Cityacross the East River, to see it from the borough of Queens.







During “Manhattanhenge” the sun sets vertically between the skyscrapers of New York. Photo EFE/ Sarah Yáñez-Richards



In this corner of the island you can clearly see who the amateur photographersthose who have simply crossed paths with the spectacular sunset, and those who professional photographerssince the latter plant their camera hours in advance in the highest places, such as the Pershing Square bridge that connects with the station.

Carolina Pereira, a Colombian tourist, says she searched the press for where she needed to go, and her friend María Ortiz describes the colorful scenery as a beautiful sight despite the “madness” that surrounds her.

Not only tourists and photographers took to the streets to get the perfect photo, but there were also locals in the crowd.







Professional and amateur photographers gather to enjoy the phenomenon. Photo EFE/ Sarah Yáñez-Richards



As is the case of a group of New Yorkers who, despite having grown up in the Empire State, had never before seen the sun set perfectly between the skyscrapers and other buildings.

“New York is a city of pedestriansI think it’s great that today we stop the traffic and take over all the streets,” Nicole commented, while taking photos with her phone.

Why is it called Manhattanhenge

During “Manhattanhenge” – pun on Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument in England where crowds also gather to see the effects of the sun every June 21 – the rays of the setting sun cross the streets of Manhattan from west to east.

If the grid were perfectly oriented to the north, this phenomenon would occur at the solstices -as it happens in Stonehenge-, but being tilted about 30 degrees to the east, the dates vary, and this year it happened, in addition to today, also at the end of May.

“The climate crisis is the sunset of the planet” could be read on a large banner held by a dozen activists from the organization Rise and resist (rise and resist) at a zebra crossing on 42nd Street.







Activists took advantage of the Manhattanhenge to talk about the climate crisis. Photo EFE/ Sarah Yáñez-Richards



“We know that all these photographers get together to see this sunset and we decided to come so that hopefully when there is talk of ‘Manhattanhenge’ tomorrow it will also mention that the climate crisis could be, if we don’t do something, sunset. Our goal is to make the planet habitable for thousands more years,” explained Ray Black.

Sarah Yáñez-Richards / EFE

