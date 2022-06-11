This is how Manolo is today, the 30-year-old son of Sofía Vergara

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is considered one of the best actresses on American television in the comedy genre. and is recently recognized for her role as Gloria Pritchett in modern-familya series in which she plays a Latin woman with a personality as striking as her beauty. But there’s so much more in his artistic career that began in the 90s and that has taken her to different projects both on television, cinema and as an advertising model.

As for his life outside the public eye, Sofía met José Luis González, her first husband, in Colombia. A friend introduced them at a meeting when she was still a teenager. After a courtship relationship that was marked by the age difference between the two, he was ten years older, they married in 1991 and had a son, Manolo; two years after joining in marriage, they divorced and each took a different course of life. José Luis stayed in Colombia in family businesses and Sofía continued to rise with her artistic career in the United States. Both maintain a good relationship and frequent each other with their families when he visits the country.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara He is the only son of the actress: he is 30 years old and studied Film Direction and Production. He debuted very young with his mother as an advertising model in his first years of life. Since then, he has remained linked to the artistic medium and has participated in the films Hot Pursuitstarring Sofia opposite Reese Witherspoon, Vandal Y Destined to Ride, in addition to the American black comedy series called Guilty Party.

In addition to his interest in film and television, Manolo has a line of Canini dog products, inspired by his dog Baguette @manologonzalezvergara – @manologonzalezvergara

In his history, there is also his work as a creative and narrator of vergaraland, a documentary miniseries made in format for Snapchat, which describes the trajectory of his mother throughout six episodesa project he carried out at the age of 24 in collaboration with Latin World Entertainment and the social network.

Manolo is also very popular on Instagram, he has more than 400,000 followers with whom he shares his daily life. He especially likes to post photos and videos with his dog “Baguette”, the pet that managed to be loved by Sofía despite her initial rejection: “My mother did not like dogs. For the twenty-odd years that I was alive, she never let me have a dog because she didn’t like dogs and then all of a sudden I have this one. She now she is obsessed”, told in a video.

A few days ago, he published a commercial in which he precisely shares with Sofía Vergara. It is a comic advertisement for a mobile game. “We really need a reality show from you guys”, “please we want more video content with your mom please”, is read between the comments of the followers. In any case, Manolo shows off photos of yesteryear with her mother all the time, just as she likes to show off her son’s achievements on her Instagram account.

Since 2015, Sofia is married to Joe Manganiello. In fact, Manolo was the one who walked her arm in arm to the altar and maintains a good relationship with both her father José Luis’s family and her mother’s partner.