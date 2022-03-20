This is how Marc Anthony shows his love to Nadia Ferreira

Like to Jennifer Lopez, puerto rican singer Mark Anthony He gave himself another chance at love with the former beauty queen Nadia Ferrera. The salsero fell in love with the model’s charms and did not hesitate to express her love on stage.

The singer gave a concert in Los Angeles, California, as part of his “Pa’llá Voy Tour” and in the front row was the representative of Paraguay in the last Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner in the 2021 broadcast.

But that was not all, in the middle of the “show”, which he attended Eva Longoriathe former boxer Oscar de la Hoya and his girlfriend, Holly Sonders; the Puerto Rican sent kisses to Ferreira and she responded with another “penny” kiss from the front row. Marc Anthony also knelt down and formed a heart with his hands, a gesture that moved the model.

The 22-year-old model attended the Marc Anthony concert in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Instagram

Was Nadia Ferrera who shared in her Instagram stories the videos of the concert of the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida”, which included the moment in which the kisses came and went from the stage between her and the 53-year-old salsero, during the interpretation of “They seem Friday”.

This is how Marc Anthony showed his love to Nadia Ferreira:

Who is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia Ferrera represented Paraguay in the edition of Miss Universe 2021 and she was one of the favorites to take the crown, for her beauty, charisma and her great performance that made her stand out among the 80 competitors. The model was placed as the first finalist of the contest.

Ferreira sparked a controversy when it was said that Adamari Lopez, who was a judge of the contest, would have caused her to lose Miss Universe to the representative of India, Harnaaz Sandhu. However, the young woman forgot this incident and continued her work on the catwalks, becoming the best paid in Paraguay.

Holly Sonders and Oscar de la Hoya were also at the 53-year-old salsero’s concert.

Photo: Instagram

It is no secret to anyone that the singer has always been characterized by his weakness for beautiful women, so this new relationship has not surprised anyone. And it all started a couple of weeks ago when a video went viral where heThe couple was caught kissing at a party which was also attended by other celebrities such as Sebastian Yatra.

What is a fact is that the couple is no longer afraid to hide what they feel for each other and that is how the Paraguayan let it be seen, who wore an imposing red dress, with which she caught everyone’s attention.