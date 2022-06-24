This is how Marcella Samora, Selena Quintanilla’s mother, is currently

Selena Quintanilla he left the earth plane in 1995 when he was at the height of his career. Yolanda Saldivar, the president of his fan club and manager of his boutiques, was shot dead in a Corpus Christi hotel room. The Queen of Tex-Mex He was just 23 years old and had a promising future in music. The news colored the world with mourning and pain.

She was very loved and her farewell, in the Bayfront auditorium, was attended by a large number of people. Today, the place is called Selena in tribute to the artist. The funeral was covered by the AP agency and in the images you can see both the singer’s husband and her family very affected by her early loss.

Selena Quintanilla with her mother

The coffin was open because people doubted that Selena she was dead. “People were in line passing by, several women began to claim that it wasn’t true, that she wasn’t dead, that there wasn’t a body, so I decided to open it up to try and it was the biggest mistake I made,” acknowledged in an interview Abraham Quintanillathe father of the artist.

Almost three decades have passed since the terrible moment Selena She is remembered every day: on the networks, her fans fill the web with anecdotes. Various artists also frequently honor her by singing her iconic melodies.

In those last years, Marcella Samora, his mother, preferred to keep a low profile. She accompanies her husband in her projects with the production company Q-Studios and in the Selena Foundation, which they created so that children with limited resources can continue with their studies. Today, the woman is 77 years old and next month will be her birthday.

Related news

Here we share a recent photograph of the lady who gave life to Selena Quintanilla. See how it looks today.