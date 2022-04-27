Entertainment

This is how Mariazel responded to those who ask her to open an OnlyFans

Spanish actress and host Mariazel revolutionized social networks again by responding with a very funny video to those who ask him to open a onlyfans. The former host of “I fall laughing” captivated everyone with her beauty and made fun of those who ask her to join the adult page.

Mariazel She was born in Spain, but came to Mexico at a very young age and began her career as an actress on TV Azteca, later becoming part of the program “Esta Cañón” with Yordi Rosado. She also went on to the Televisa Deportes team and participated in several programs.

