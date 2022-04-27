This is how Mariazel responded to those who ask her to open an OnlyFans

Spanish actress and host Mariazel revolutionized social networks again by responding with a very funny video to those who ask him to open a onlyfans. The former host of “I fall laughing” captivated everyone with her beauty and made fun of those who ask her to join the adult page.

Mariazel She was born in Spain, but came to Mexico at a very young age and began her career as an actress on TV Azteca, later becoming part of the program “Esta Cañón” with Yordi Rosado. She also went on to the Televisa Deportes team and participated in several programs.

On his Instagram account, Mariazel She has more than three million followers, who do not stop praising her for her beauty and are attentive to each of her publications.

This Tuesday, Mariazel He surprised his fans by sharing a video with which he responded to those who ask him to open an OnlyFans. In the video Mariazel appears denying with the little finger to whoever suggests that they open an account on the popular page for adults.

“Better do another season of I fall over laughing“,” Prayer chain to open it “, ” Open it please “, were some of the responses the comedian received in her publication.

It should be noted that on March 31 Mariazel announced his departure from “Me Caigo de Risa” to focus on other projects. However, he has not yet revealed what these projects are about and he has his fans very uneasy.