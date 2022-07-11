This is how Megan Fox surprised her ex Brian Austin Green after being a father for the fifth time

Megan Fox surprised Brian Austin Green after the birth of his fifth child and the first of his relationship with the dancer Sharma Burgess, last Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with a tender detail.

Megan Fox surprises her ex-husband after becoming a father for the fifth time

According to a well-known portal in the United States, the protagonist of “Diabolic temptation” sent the couple an arrangement with white flowers that she accompanied with a congratulatory note.

Related news

Photo: Archive

The actress and her ex-husband have a good relationship since they announced their separation in 2019 and later, their divorce in 2021, after almost 16 years together.

Photo: Instagram

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been characterized by maintaining a very positive relationship and for the benefit of the three children they both share: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and the youngest, Journey River, 5 years old.

Why did Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green get divorced?

As part of the process, Megan Fox cited irreconcilable differences in court in addition to requesting joint physical and legal custody of her three children, after having filed for divorce for the first time in 2015 but later asked the court to dismiss it in 2019, years after the birth of their third child.

Keep reading:

Reconciliation? Gerard Piqué would have ended his fleeting romance and would be trying to contact Shakira

Did Johnny Depp dedicate a song to Amber Heard? This is what we know