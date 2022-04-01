This is how Mexico reacted when it learned that its rivals will be Argentina and Poland

Mexico has a complicated mission in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 in Group B of the World Cup.

The Mexican team lucked out for the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022 where will he face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

The group led by Tata Martino will come to the next world Cup after a qualifying round that was criticized for the level of football it showed, however, it finished as second place in the Concacaf octagonal after beating El Salvador in the last game.

Mexico has managed to overcome the first phase and present itself to the round of 16 since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, stage that has not been able to overcome since 1986 when it was eliminated by West Germany.

The Mexican team He has faced the host country in four World Cups, and this time he managed to avoid Qatar. In the World Cup 1958, the Aztec team faced Sweden, a game that they lost by a score of 3-0. Later, El Tri played against England in 1966, a duel they also lost, and against South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014, matches that ended with a draw.

Among the best performances of Mexico in the group stage are the time they tied the Netherlands in 1998 with goals from Peláez and Luis Hernandez, a result that earned them classification; the time they drew with Italy in 2002, they beat France in 2010 and Germany in 2018.

Mexico has faced Argentina in three World Cups in the 1930, 2006 and 2010 editions; adding three defeats against the South Americans. The Aztec team has met Poland only once in the 1978 World Cup, a match they lost by a score of 1-3, while this will be the first time they meet Saudi Arabia in a World Cup tournament.

The Mexican National Team starts its participation against Poland commanded by Robert Lewandowski next Tuesday, November 22. Later they will face Argentina on the 26th and will close the group stage against Saudi Arabia on the 30th of the same month.

David Fatelson commentator for ESPN, considers that facing Argentina will be a great opportunity for the Mexican National Team to show a football advance: “Magnificent opportunity for Gerardo Martino… To face Argentina and show advances in Mexican football… And then, if you get in second in the group , you can play against France.”

For its part, Alvaro Morales He wrote on Twitter: “Lord, deliver us from Lewandowski’s fury” and “Tata needs to want to resign before.” The teams of the MX League They also reacted by sending support to the selection as Puebla ensuring that they will make a historic World Cup and Chivas showing off a photo of Alexis Vega as Mexico’s 10 for the World Cup.

This is how Mexican soccer reacted to the group that touched Mexico

Messisito is going to cool down with us. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) April 1, 2022

Mexico will give itself a great luxury in Qatar: play against the candidate Argentina… The “Tata” team must play the pass against Poland… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 1, 2022

¡@miseleccionmx will make a historic world cup!🇲🇽🙌🏻 Here you read it first, children of your world 🌎🏆#LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽 https://t.co/vaxPUA7CIs – نادي بويبلا🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) April 1, 2022

DREAM BIG! ✨🏆

We are located in Group C of #Qatar2022. 👊🏼 Let’s fight with everything for these colors! 🇲🇽🔥🔥#AllMexicoInTheSorteo | #MySelectionInQatar pic.twitter.com/aAvqgp9P2I – National Selection (@miseleccionmx) April 1, 2022

Not a bad group for Mexico. The problem is the calendar, it leaves no room for error. First Poland and then Argentina to “tie up against Saudi Arabia”. – Mauricio Pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) April 1, 2022