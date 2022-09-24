This is how Milly Alcock would look like this Marvel character

Thanks to her leading role as Rhaenyra in House of the DragonMilly Alcock has managed to position herself as one of the hottest actresses right now. For this reason, many viewers have placed her in various roles, hoping that the Australian actress reaches other successful franchises. And it is that one of the roles that have gone viral is that of this Marvel character that a fan has managed to recreate in a spectacular fanart with Milly Alcock as the protagonist.

In this image you can see Milly Alcock as nothing more and nothing less than Spider-Gwen, the arachnid variant of Spider-Man with Gwen Stacy as her alter ego. The truth is that the fanart is incredibly recreated and gives us an idea of ​​how the actress would look like this beloved character. Now it only remains that if the character is adapted in live-action they already know who to call for the role.

Milly Alcock is Spider-Gwen in this fanart

Spider-Gwen had her comic book debut during the comic. Spider-Verse. However, the character began to star in her own line of comics starting in 2015. Spider-Gwen belongs to Earth-65 and unlike the known version of the character, in this story Gwen Stacy is bitten by a radioactive spider and ends up receiving superhuman abilities similar to Spider-Man. However, this variant is named after Spider-Gwen.

Although beyond his version of the comics, the character gained special recognition and fame when he was part of the different versions of Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse. Said animated version had the voice of Hailee Steinfeld. Therefore, if it were to be adapted to live-action cinema, having Milly Alcock as Spider-Gwen would be a success for the cast. Perhaps in some future Sony adaptation with the character.

Despite the fact that he had been in different roles on television for some time, it was thanks to House of the Dragon that Milly Alcock has ended up having her artistic boom. The Australian actress has played the young version of Princess Rhaenyra in the first five episodes of the series. It is now from the sixth that the series will have a time jump replacing Milly with actress Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra. However, there have already been talks for the actress to return in the future through flashbacks.

And well reader, would you like to see Milly Alcock as Spider-Gwen in the Marvel universe?

