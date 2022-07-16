This is how Mischa Barton has changed, from a child prodigy in ‘The Sixth Sense’ to a broken toy after ‘The OC’

In 2003 a series was released that would revolutionize adolescent television: The OC, a drama centered on the troubles of a group of wealthy California teenagers who find their lives turned upside down after the arrival of Ryan (Ben McKenzie), a troubled young man from a lower social class. After a run-in with the police, he meets a rich lawyer who takes him in with his family. A move that made his paths cross with those of Marissa Cooper, who was brought to life by Mischa Barton.

Marissa became the reference for many young women, and that is that this very attractive, millionaire and capricious teenager from Orange County managed to sneak into the homes of many teenagers who identified with her. Adolescence does not understand social class, and if not, tell Mischa Barton herself, that she was able to see how a series of bad decisions would end her promising career in a matter of years.



Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton were the protagonists of the legendary ‘The OC’ (2003). Warner Bros

Mischa Barton became the obsession of fashion magazines and gossip press, but for a young woman who was 17 years old at the time, it was the worst thing that could happen to her, since the actress never knew how to monetize her popularity by building a career based on successful projects. In addition, her mental health problems added the perfect ‘ingredients’ for everything to end in disaster.

Born in London, she moved with her family to the United States when she was only six years old. Her meteoric career began at the age of eleven, landing her first big role in the movie Lawn Dogs (1997), giving life to a young woman who suffered abuse.



Mischa, only eleven years old, in ‘Lawn Dogs’ (1997) Instagram/Mischa Barton

A role that revealed a sad reality that someone his age should not have known, but it was his mother, who acted as his agent, who chose his roles. At the age of 13, she also experienced another of those moments, starring pups (1999), and having to give her first kiss on camera, in a film that made her an object of sexual desire in Asian countries. She tried to stay in the background and finish her studies, but playing Kyra Collins in the smash hit The sixth Sense (1999) made her a worldwide phenomenon.

A talented young promise who was not yet of legal age would land the role of her career playing Marissa Cooper in The OC (2003). An age in which the young woman was still very vulnerable, and the press of the time had no mercy: “You couldn’t do it right or wrong,” Barton herself recalled in an interview with The Guardian: “It got to a point where you ‘tune out’ and you have toYou have to learn not to listen. Still, I have post-traumatic syndrome to certain things, but I am not a broken toy, ”she assured.



Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie, in ‘The OC’. Third parties

The actress left The OC and tried his luck at the movies, but movies like Virgin Territory (2007) with Hayden Christensen, or Assassination of a High School President (2008), with Bruce Willis were absolute box office disasters. Barton never recovered from the blow at a professional level, which only increased with her following projects, with even less success and repercussion in which she always played the same character: a young woman with addiction problems and staying in the foreground. Shootings loaded with problems that made the media of the time rub their hands, seeing the fall of the actress in real time.





His personal life and legal problems began to make headlines, rather than his work. In 2007, the actress was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, in an arrest where she also seized marijuana and an unidentified substance. A series of misfortunes and failures that ended in 2009, the year in which she experienced one of the most complicated moments of her life, having to be admitted to a psychiatric center after her friends called the police fearing for her stability and with fear for the actress to end her life. Thus, she Barton was admitted against her will as she represented a real danger to herself, something that did not surprise anyone, since she had been forcibly admitted on two previous occasions.



The actress, in 2009. GTRES

This last scare, however, led him to worry and want to recover, which brought with it something unexpected: the constant comments about his weight and physical appearance. Some criticism that prevented the recovery of the actress, who was hospitalized again in 2017, after someone denounced the police after seeing her talking to herself, half-naked and suffering from a psychotic break while she was wandering around West Hollywood. A year in which she also had to face a tough legal battle, after two of her ex-partners joined forces to distribute and profit from a video of her having sex.

Trying to get her dreams back as an actress

After a few years away from the spotlight and working to recover her health, the actress focused on her role as influencer in fashion, launching its own fashion and beauty products website in 2012, although with many complications to keep it afloat. A new image that she intended to get away from her troubled past, but the actress erred in accusing some of the team members of The OC harassment, citing this as one of the reasons why he had left the series. Also, unable to do self-criticism, she lamented the loss of her career as an actress, blaming the famous series for her failures.



At 36, she tries to recover her career as an actress. Instagram/Mischa Barton

“I wanted to go away and make movies. There was so much going on behind the scenes, and she wasn’t treated too well by a couple of people. It’s complicated, but they were completely abusive. I had a couple of bad experiences behind the camera, and that determined my whole experience on the series, it was too much. They didn’t appreciate how hard I worked, I didn’t feel supported, so I left.”

The actress would also end up suing her mother in 2015 after accusing her of cheating her out of her earnings.

Despite all these setbacks, the image of Mischa Barton today has not been as damaged as that of other young stars of her time, such as Lindsay Lohan or Amanda Bynes. The actress, who is now 36 years old, has managed to survive in the media spotlight, between low-budget movies, television contests such as the North American version of Dancing with the Stars (2016), her image as a model and her participation in The Hillsthe internationally successful reality show inspired by The OCin which he only appeared during its first season.



Mischa Barton with her mother, Patricia Quinn. Instagram/Mischa Barton

Since then, Barton has come to terms with her past, her family, plans for the future with her partner, photographer Gian Marco Flamini, and tries to resurface once again as an actress. At the moment, she seems to be immersed in new projects, such as Invitation to Murder (2021), a thriller in which she plays an aspiring detective who must investigate the mysterious murders on the island of an eccentric billionaire; or the TV movie holiday twistwhich will liven up Christmas 2022. One more step by the actress, and only time will tell if it will be in the right direction.

