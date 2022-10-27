This is how Morfydd Clark, Galadriel in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has changed

On September 1, the long-awaited series premiered and the great bet of Prime Video for this season, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Almost 20 years after the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the fantastic saga created by JRR Tolkien returns to the screens. This new fiction is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit Y The Lord of the rings narrates the union of different species to face the reappearance of evil in Middle-earth.

To do this, The Rings of Power has new characters, but also characters that have already appeared in the rest of the saga, such as Galadriel, the elf brought to life by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings. . However, in the series, another actress plays Galadriel: Morfydd Clark.

Morfydd Clark is Galadriel in ‘The Rings of Power’. Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark, 33, is an actress who was born in Sweden in 1990 but moved to the UK with her family when she was two years old. With a Welsh mother and a Scottish father, the interpreter grew up in Cardiff, where she had to fight severe dyslexia with attention deficit disorder since she was a child. Clark dropped out of school at just 16, but she found her place in the world through theatre.





The interpreter managed to enter the National Youth Company of Wales and later continued her studies at the prestigious London Drama Center. During her many years she has been linked to the theater and the performing arts. Her first job was playing Blodeuwedd, Flowery Face, a popular character from Welsh mythology. In addition, she has also put herself in the role of Juliet and has worked with the Oscar winner Glenda Jackson in a montage of The Lear King at the Old Vic.

Morfydd Clark in ‘The Incredible Story of David Copperfield’ Third parties

In 2014, Morfydd Clark made the leap to cinema with director Sophie Barthes in her film version of Madame Bovary starring Mia Wasikowska. In addition, she has also worked in movies and series such as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Man Who Invented Christmas, The Incredible Story of David Copperfield, The Falling or in the HBO Max series Dark Materials.

However, the actress became popularly known thanks to the 2019 film, Saint Maud. In this work, the actress played a pious nurse obsessed with saving the soul of a terminal patient. This work earned him the BAFTA 2021 to best welsh actress of the year and placed her among the most important British interpreters of the moment.

Morfydd Clark in ‘Dark Materials’ Third parties

Marfydd Clark in ‘The Rings of Power’

In this new series Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel, a character that Cate Blanchett played in The Lord of the rings, but due to scheduling issues, he has not been able to embody it again. The truth is that the Welsh actress has the difficult job of making fans of the saga forget Blanchett and fall in love with her character and the way she plays it.

The truth is that Clark’s Galadriel is a little different from the one we saw in the movies of The Lord of the rings and this surely helps not to relate one actress to the other. Clark plays a more warrior, active Galadriel, with more character and more obsessive. In addition, the dimension of the character goes from being a secondary character to having a total role in the series.

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad; Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, and Robert Aramayo as Elrond, during a scene from the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Ben Rothstein Amazon Studios / EFE

Looking to the future, apart from the second season of The Rings of Power that they are already preparing for October, Morfydd Clark has in his portfolio, among other projects, the role of Ophelia in a new film version of Hamlet.