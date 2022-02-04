It is not uncommon to hear a professor complain about the monthly salary he receives. On the other hand, his work is not well paid when compared to the paychecks of teachers from other European countries. The same happens if we compare the remuneration of school staff with that of other public employees. In addition to the monthly payments, it is also necessary to consider what will be the pension amount to which you will be entitled. The consistency of the social security accrual also depends on the annual amount of salaries.

Workers who finish their professional careers with average wages will certainly not be able to expect high pensions. Our consultants have calculated what will be the amount of the pension of a teacher with 41 years of INPS contributions. This is to give at least a rough idea of ​​the sums of money that will be received in old age. It could be equally useful to know how much retirement allowances for professors increase for each additional year of contributions.

Currently, this is how much a teacher who already has a certain contribution seniority behind him takes in net salary. We will evaluate the case of a middle or high school teacher who has been in service for more than a decade. As years of work accumulate, a seniority boost is obtained. In the first twenty years of teaching, the shots occur every five years.

After 20 years of service, the shot takes place every 6 years. The calculation of the contributory seniority is essential especially for those who want to bring their retirement date earlier. Just as it is preferable to find out in time how much the social security allowances of teachers with 38 years of contributions are.

This is how much a teacher with more or less than 21 years of service gets in the net salary

The gross salary of a civil servant includes taxes and duties that make the amount owed seem high. In reality, the net remuneration that the category of teachers receives is significantly lower. It is usually necessary to estimate a difference of over 500 euros between the gross and net amounts. Nor is it possible to determine exactly the amount of the monthly salary of the individual teacher because the parameters to be considered are different.

Furthermore, some of them may change in relation not only to the seniority range, but also in reference to the municipal and regional additions. Therefore the calculation of the monthly entitlements is still approximate. However, in principle, a high school teacher who falls into the 15-20 service bracket earns 1,760 euros net per month.

When, on the other hand, he passes into the next bracket 21-27, his net salary rises to approximately 1,910 euros. Finally, it should be considered that, with the same length of service, the net monthly remuneration of those who teach in middle school are slightly lower.