This is how much fun Zoe Saldana has in a car worth 132 thousand dollars

Actress Zoe Saldana has us accustomed to seeing great performances from her. She appeared in the two highest-grossing movies in history, and yet she doesn’t waste time or the desire to go for a ride on top of her Audi.

May 16, 2022 6:27 p.m.

Zoë Saldana is, today, the highest grossing actress in the world. Thanks to her performances and the success of her movies, she became known everywhere. In her early days, she acted alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He recently shared a screen with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project and gave voice to Rosa in Livewhere he worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In 2009, Saldana was part of Avatardirected by james cameron. This movie, where she plays NeytiriIt became the highest grossing film in the world. He lost that title in 2019 for a few months, until it premiered again in China, and he was able to take that first place again. He will act as Neytiri again in Avatar: The Way of Waterbrand new in December.

In it Marvel Cinematic Universegives life to Gamorathe adopted daughter of Thanosinterpreted by Josh Brolin. Gamora made her appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, but it was with his participation in Avengers: Endgame in 2019 that momentarily dethroned his former film as the highest grossing.

She lives in beverly hills, Californiatogether with her husband Marco Perego and his three children, Cy Aridio, Zen Y Ezio Bowie. It was through the streets of that city that she was seen driving a luxurious Audi R8 Spyder. This car in which she was riding with her husband has a value of 132 thousand dollars.

The Audi that the actress owns has an engine under the hood. 4.2 liter V8 cylinder, which generates a power of 430 horsepower. This car can reach a 300km/h top speed. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.