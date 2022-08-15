This is how much Harry, Hermione and Ron got paid for the Harry Potter movies

Everyone knows that franchises and sagas show their potential in the faces that star them. To such an extent that it is often common for them to later find it difficult to remove the label from their prospective characters. But, Can anyone imagine for example some of the Harry Potter movies without Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint? That explains why these actors, who began this magical adventure as children and ended it as adults, had atypical salaries at the time their contracts were signed.

Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Watson (Hermione Granger) and grint (Ron Weasley) became famous internationally only with the premiere of the first film in 2001, the mass phenomenon created by JK Rowling was already sweeping all the world’s bookstores and its adaptation to the cinematographic field did nothing more than expand that fever for magic. Returning to the economic issue, although it can be inferred that the remunerations were stratospheric, the truth is that it is not so easy to stipulate how much did some stars get paid for their harry potter movies, until some time has passed since its theatrical release. Now, thanks to information from the media TV lenswe know exactly how much these unforgettable protagonists received.

As expected, the highest paid of all could not be other than Radcliffe. Being the boy who survived is a special condition that has to be reflected directly in the bank account, and perhaps the English actor himself has more money in his real-life bank than the one his character had in Gringotts. Radcliffe earned 40 million for the last two deliveries of the saga, The Deathly Hallows (divided into two parts). If we add to that the fact that the three of them participated in up to eight films… let’s say that these three friends could have retired as soon as they graduated from Hogwarts. Substantial is also the difference in salary compared to the first film, where Radcliffe took a million dollars. A logical change, because from Warner Bros. They still did not know how it would work commercially.

As to the other two members of Gryffindor houseRupert Grint increased his bank account with 29 million for the last two films, while for The Order of the Phoenix he took 4. Figures very similar to those of Watson, which got 30 million for both parts of The Deathly Hallows.