this is how much he was paid for each episode of The Terminal List!

Chris Pratt is about to return to our screens with a new series distributed by Amazon, The Terminal List. The actor, known as the Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy, has gained in recent years a great success, which would have guaranteed him pharaonic salaries, both for Marvel movies and other projects. Included The Terminal List.

We speak clearly of a particular historical period, in which streaming grows more and more and also gains space in Hollywood. And so agreements are closed that guarantee much higher salaries than before to the actors of successful series, especially when it comes to stars like Chris Pratt. According to reports, the actor would earn a lot of money 1.4 million dollars for each episode of the show. Whereas for Guardians of the Galaxy and the movies of the Avengers in which he appeared he earned 1.5 million dollars, that of the series is by far the highest salary Pratt has ever obtained. And it’s absolutely unbelievable by television standards, even comparing it to the pay of other stars who have taken roles in well-known TV series. Just think of Henry Cavill, which with The Witcher earns $ 400,000 per episode. Certainly not pennies, but far from Pratt’s figures.

The Terminal List will arrive on Prime Video in 2022, and will tell the story of James Reece, a former Navy SEAL involved in a new adventure after his teammates are ambushed during a secret mission. Alongside Pratt on the show there will also be Jai Courtney, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough And Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt tells us when we will start shooting Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, the new film of phase 4 of the MCU directed by James Gunn that everyone is waiting for.